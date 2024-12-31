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Brian Berger
Dec 31, 2024

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662

END SWATTING IN NC by CORRUPT CRIMINAL LEADERS, DAs, JUDGES, LAWYERS MEDIA WHO ENGAGE IN VIOLENT CRIMES, RAPES, BRIBES USING TAX DOLLARS. US DOJ, FBI, NC & LOCAL TERRRISM, CHILD ABUSE, HOMEINVASIONS, EXTORTION, SMEAR CAMPAIGNS w/tax funds:

https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

After decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, lynching's, child sexual and physical abuse in public schools. and political violence and terrorism by N.C. judicial, law enforcement & government officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&fbclid=IwAR3IocGge8vnFE-QLiYE27mxzMR6NWujzMiZsZB9E8GuZYoJpmMR-5a-sZk

DA Offices used for rape, theft of public funds, child abuse & violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI. Collusion to destroy any opponent to corruption, proponent of democracy, justice & public service.

https://justice4all.substack.com/p/cape-fear-the-corruption-and-political?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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