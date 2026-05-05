Last year, a married couple and a friend in San Diego County were indicted over Psilly Rabbit, an alleged psilocybin mushroom business that used to have a website and Instagram account. One of the defendants, Randal Vance, is accused of putting his 11- and 9-year old sons to work in his mushroom lab and, on at least one occasion, facilitating sales to other children.

“Nice! Make sure your friends parents don’t find out or you and I are in big big trouble,” Randal texted his then 11-year-old son, according to a search warrant filed May 4.

The search warrant adds that Randal gave his sons .05 grams of psilocybin every other day. “It’s good for kids’ brains,” he texted someone.

Last week, a judge accepted plea deals for Randal’s wife, Rebecca Vance, and their friend, Keir Ceballos-Rivera. Rebecca is pleading guilty for conspiring to sell psilocybin and obstructing the investigation. Ceballos-Rivera is pleading guilty for the same thing, with an additional count for employing children in the manufacture and sale of psilocybin (according to the indictment, a third child was also working for Psilly Rabbit).

As of now, Rebecca and Keir are scheduled to be sentenced later this summer.

A jury trial for Randal is scheduled for July 6.

A Border Patrol agent allegedly caused “permanent” injuries to another driver after a vehicle collision in San Diego a year and a half ago, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

By the way, I’m still waiting on a FOIA request for data on U.S. CBP vehicle collisions. But the last time they released something to me, it was 17 pages saying they do not know where the collisions take place, who is killed or who is injured:

Border Patrol sent me 17 pages of this in response to a FOIA request for vehicle collision data.

Federal agents have been finding a lot of cash. There was $131,680 in the gas tank of a Honda Accord at the Otay Mesa port of entry:

Screenshot from a search warrant.

At San Ysidro, another border crosser faced charges for bulk cash smuggling after agents discovered $125,900 in floorboard and trunk compartments.

On Interstate 5 near the San Diego and Orange county border, California Highway Patrol pulled over the driver of a rental vehicle and found about $200,000 in the right rear floorboard. Officers weren’t satisfied with his explanations about where it came from, so they arrested him on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to commit same.

In May 2024, there was a fire in the Otay Mesa section of San Diego at a battery energy storage facility. Last week, a prisoner at the nearby Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. “I was not evacuated and instead forced to suffer toxic inhalation of chemical smoke that injured me and made me sick,” the complaint alleges.

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CBP found a Mexican national sealed inside the dashboard area of a Ford Windstar, whose driver was attempting to cross into the U.S. through the SENTRI lane at San Ysidro. The person in the dashboard, a Mexican national who allegedly told agents he had agreed to pay $5,000 to be smuggled into the U.S., said “he felt scared and felt hot” as he was driven from a house in Tijuana to the border.