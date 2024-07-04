In May 2022, Clarence Hightower found out he had a 2-by-3 centimeter mass in his right lung.

Later that summer, he found out it was cancerous.

At the end of the year, Hightower appeared in San Diego County Superior Court for sentencing on a 2021 assault charge after an altercation with his ex-wife and her sister, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He didn’t have any criminal record before that.

He was expecting probation but instead got one year in county jail.

“Mr. Hightower had been pursuing treatment for the tumor in his lung,” attorneys for Hightower wrote in a federal lawsuit filed against San Diego County on July 3. “Once taken into custody, he no longer had the ability to seek treatment for the tumor on his own. He had to rely on the Sheriff’s Department for treatment.”

The lawsuit alleges that delays in Hightower’s medical treatment, even though the county sheriff and jail staff knew about the urgency, worsened his condition. According to the complaint:

Around (January 2023), Mr. Hightower filed a request in state court to be temporarily released from jail, so he could get tumor-removal surgery. In support of his request, Mr. Hightower submitted a letter from a thoracic surgeon stating, among other things, “[T]he surgery is medically necessary as his malignancy will progress and would be lifethreatening if left untreated. Surgery is the only potentially curative option for this disease.”

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In April 2023, a scan showed that the tumor had grown, and that there were “smaller nodules around the main mass, in addition to a growth on Mr. Hightower’s adrenal glands.”

He finally got his surgery in July 2023, days after the Union-Tribune reported on the situation.

But, the complaint adds, “because of the months-long delay in removing the tumor, Mr. Hightower discovered extensive harm caused by the delay in treatment.” The tumor had grown to 10-by-10 centimeters and required a more invasive surgery, including the removal of a large portion of the lung.

Upon returning to county jail post-surgery, Hightower allegedly did not receive any followup treatment or medical attention from jail staff:

Mr. Hightower should have, for example, been receiving supplemental oxygen, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, and a sanitary environment following surgery, but he was not provided with any of these things while in jail. He was, instead, housed in unsanitary conditions and largely ignored. This worsened his recovery efforts and prospects.

He was freed in October 2023 after filing a request for early release from jail because of his medical needs.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and damages.

Hightower’s attorneys also mention the recent history of deaths in San Diego County jails — including a $15 million settlement with the family of Elisa Serna, who was 24 and pregnant when she died in the Las Colinas jail after collapsing and receiving no assistance from nearby sheriff’s deputy and medical worker.

The Union-Tribune reported that San Diego County has paid more than $75 million in the last five years for deputy negligence or misconduct.