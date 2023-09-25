A rough estimate of the trail that the alleged smuggling boat traveled, based on court documents.

About a month ago, federal officials made headlines when they arrested 14 people in a boat off the coast of Solana Beach in San Diego County. But there wasn’t much information other than the few details released by the Coast Guard and Border Patrol.

Assuming it was a human smuggling attempt, I knew more details would be available once the case started making its way through federal court. So I asked Border Patrol if they had a defendant name or case number, since they were filing the charges.

Border Patrol referred me to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, which covers San Diego.

They told me they couldn’t help me unless I had a name or case number, which I could get from Border Patrol.

Pretty much sums up the experience of trying to get any information from the federal government.

Plan B, which I was hoping to avoid, meant going to the federal courthouse, getting on the computers in their records room and searching through every court case that involved an arrest on Aug. 10, the date the feds apprehended the boat.

After about an hour a searching (not as bad as I thought, I was anticipating a potentially multi-day process), I came across the name I was looking for: Edgar Joaquin Meza-Inda.

Here is what I found out from the court records:

The defendant

Meza-Inda, a Mexican national who allegedly captained the boat, is facing “alien smuggling” charges. He pled not guilty at his arraignment on Sept. 7.

There were 13 others on board — 12 from Mexico, one from Venezuela — when the boat ran out of fuel near Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach shortly before authorities saw them at around 11 a.m. They had set sail from Ensenada around 3-4 p.m., according to the federal complaint (although the complaint didn’t specify the departure date, so it’s unclear if there’s a typo and they set sail at 3-4 a.m. before being apprehended at 11 a.m., or if they set sail at 3-4 p.m. the day before — which seems unlikely, because that means they would’ve been at sea for about 19 hours).

Meza-Inda was arrested shortly after he allegedly jumped overboard and tried making a swim for it. He did not have any immigration documents to legally be in the U.S., the complaint alleges.

The passengers

The complaint also says that the 13 passengers on board were arrested and transported to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station. It’s unclear if any of them are facing charges, but at least three of them are not because …

The witnesses

Three of the passengers have been in U.S. government custody for about a month and a half as they await their chance to give testimony about the alleged smuggling. They are not facing any charges. Here is some of what they shared with authorities so far, according to the complaint:

Two of them said they had agreed to pay between $11,000 to $13,500 to be transported into the U.S.

Two of them said “they traveled in the lower cabin with several other smuggled aliens and were allowed to leave the lower cabin a few times to get some air.” The third witness said “he was allowed to travel outside the cabin, next to the boat pilot, because he did not fit into the lower cabin.”

All three said “they were not provided life jackets and were in fear for their lives while on board.”

Two of them said there was water on board, but no food. The other one said there were sandwiches.

What’s next

Pending any sort of settlement, a trial date is still to be determined. Attorneys from both sides have filed motions that will be heard by a magistrate judge next month.

An attorney from Federal Defenders of San Diego who represents Meza-Inda filed a motion to make sure they get all the evidence that is relevant to the case.

“As of the filing of this motion, Mr. Meza-Inda has received 74 pages of discovery, interview, audio, body cam footage and the immigration inspection video,” attorney Carmen Rivera wrote in the motion. “There is still outstanding discovery that has not been produced, and the preservation of certain evidence that may be destroyed or put out of the custody and control of the government is specifically requested.”

The attorney who represents the three witnesses filed a motion that would allow them to provide video testimony ahead of the trial.

“It is unnecessary to keep the Material Witnesses in the United States because their testimonies can be preserved through the use of videotaped depositions,” attorney Stephanie A. Lickel, who represents all three of them, wrote in the motion.

Share