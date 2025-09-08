There were a lot of headlines three months ago about Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, a Venezuelan national living in Nebraska, who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly put a Homeland Security Investigations agent into a chokehold.

That HSI agent, along with an FBI agent, approached Hurtado-Cariaco, 30, on June 18 near a residence in Bellevue, Nebraska, with an I-200 warrant to take him into custody for removal proceedings, according to a criminal complaint.

From there, Hurtado-Cariaco “suddenly began to violently resist their efforts to place him into custody,” the complaint alleges. All three ended up on the ground when Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly put the HSI agent in a chokehold, leading the FBI agent to put Hurtado-Cariaco into a chokehold until he let go of the HSI agent.

About one week later, a federal magistrate judge said in a preliminary hearing that there is “sufficient probable cause” on a count of assaulting a federal officer filed against Hurtado-Cariaco.

But probable cause on a count of attempted murder?

“I'm going to find probable cause at this time supports the allegations although I think it's a very close call,” Magistrate Judge Ryan Carson said, according to this transcript of the June 24 preliminary hearing. “I think that there is some question as to whether or not Mr. Hurtado-Cariaco possessed the requisite intent which would be required for an attempted murder charge.”

Carson also ordered Hurtado-Cariaco to be detained as the case continues.

On July 23, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Hurtado-Cariaco with a count of attempting to kill the HSI agent and a count of assaulting the HSI agent. A few days later, Hurtado-Cariaco pleaded not guilty to both. As of this writing, a trial is scheduled for Sept. 22.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, the federal government can’t decide whether Hurtado-Cariaco is a Tren de Aragua member or not. The DOJ release linked above says he’s a “suspected” TDA member, but a Homeland Security release from the same day definitively states: “a criminal illegal alien and Tren de Aragua gang member.”

There was speculation during the hearing about Hurtado-Cariaco’s association with Tren de Aragua, including testimony from an HSI investigator that years ago after he left Venezuela he was at the border between Honduras and Guatemala with a group of people who may or may not have been part of the gang.

Here are a few other notable moments from the June 24 hearing:

Military service in Venezuela

HSI agent Laura McCord, who is investigating the June 18 altercation, testified during the preliminary hearing about Hurtado-Cariaco’s background, particularly his military service in Venezuela. He joined the Bolivarian Venezuelan military service in 2014, according to McCord.

Then he was -- as soon as he graduated, he was tasked with being in the presidential guard which is a specialized unit, I guess the equivalent of being presidential detail or security for the president. During that year would have been President Maduro in Venezuela. So that was his assignment after graduating from basic is what the defendant stated. Then he added that after that, he was assigned to a unit in a specific state of Venezuela. It skips my mind what the state is called. It's in the northeast region of Venezuela. And he served there, eventually getting promoted in 2018 to first sergeant.

Share

‘Did it out of being frightened’

Hurtado-Cariaco was trained in “firearms, long guns, AK-47s, parachuting, close combat; all sorts of training,” McCord said, adding:

The defendant stated he did not have any training on a choke hold. I asked him how he knew how to do it. He said that he didn't have training on it. And so then I asked him then why did you put the agent -- the special agent in a choke hold? And he said I just did it out of being frightened. I was scared and that's why I did it.

Share luke harold's substack

Going AWOL

McCord said Hurtado-Cariaco had discussed going AWOL from the Venezuelan military in 2018.

He stated to me that he didn't agree with having to treat the people of Venezuela the way that he was ordered to treat them and -- mistreat them, I guess I should say. So he fled, went absent without leave from the military, went into Colombia, the country neighboring Venezuela. I don't believe that he mentioned how long he was in Colombia, but he stated to me he had met a United States citizen in Colombia who advised him to come to the U.S.

Plate allegedly removed from bulletproof vest

U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods frequently discussed a detail that was never described in the criminal complaint: Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly removed a plate from the HSI agent’s bulletproof vest during their struggle. McCord testified during the hearing that the plate could be used as a weapon while also making the wearer more vulnerable to attack.

Magistrate Judge Carson: So I'm looking at the affidavit in support of the amended criminal complaint, filing number 4 (the criminal complaint) and I don't see reference to the plate issue that kept coming up. Did I miss it? Woods: That is correct, your Honor. We supplemented that with testimony today intentionally because it is not in filing 4. You are accurate.

‘No evidence’

Hurtado-Cariaco’s attorney, public defender Richard McWilliams, said “there's no evidence of intent to actually kill Victim 1,” which is how the HSI agent is referred to in the criminal complaint. McWilliams added: