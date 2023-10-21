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Mmerikani (Swahili & English)'s avatar
Mmerikani (Swahili & English)
Dec 2, 2023

Hello Luke. When you say the drivers (the secondary ones, once inside the U.S.) make much less, you mean relative to the initial payees who the migrants paid to be smuggled, is that right? Is that because the secondary drivers are almost like employees of the owner/director of the smuggling operation and not the main organizers of the operation? Just trying to understand how this flows.

And do you perceive the smuggling operations are the big-time drug cartels or criminal networks? I suppose only the bigger notoriety names would make it to federal court.... And then, if the drug cartels, isn't that conflating human trafficking with drugs, and difficult to separate the two?

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Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Nov 13, 2023

Human trafficking is more significant than drug running!

I live in Central California, where the demographics have changed since childhood. Most everyone here knows about a half dozen or more illegal aliens. For instance, I have two fri who are unlawful.

Also, during my travels, which took me a lot to Arizona, I witnessed traffic coming from Mexico. One time in particular, I was spending the night in a hotel which I didn’t check into until 4 a.m. Outside in the shrubbery, I saw over a dozen Hispanics crawling out from the bushes to board fleets of passenger vans. It creeped me out, so I asked the night attendant at the hotel and was told these were illegal aliens waiting for their bus rides to their final destination. It was a very slick, expensive operation.

I witnessed two other similar situations where I live. So, I know trafficking is a highly organized operation.

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