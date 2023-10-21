Pedestrian crossing along the U.S.-Mexico border at San Ysidro in San Diego. (Luke Harold)

The feds announced last month that the alleged leader of a “prolific human-smuggling organization” made his first court appearance following his extradition from Mexico.

The defendant, Luis Antonio Mendez-Brahan of Tijuana, had been indicted by a grand jury in 2019 on multiple counts related to his alleged human-smuggling operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He now faces up to 10 years in prison.

The news release from the justice.gov website reads:

According to the indictment, Mendez-Brahan was the leader of a smuggling organization for almost a decade and was responsible for smuggling hundreds of undocumented migrants into the United States. The Mendez-Brahan organization allegedly operated in an area east of the Tecate Port of Entry and used an ever-changing cadre of spotters, guides, and drivers to facilitate the smuggling organization’s criminal activities. The indictment alleges that Mendez-Brahan charged between $6,000 and $8,000 for each migrant he arranged to be smuggled into the United States.

Three of his children, who worked with him, were sentenced on human smuggling charges in 2021.

I wanted to see how that $6,000 to $8,000 price tag compares to the relatively small sample size of human smuggling cases I’ve logged so far on mappingtheborder.com.

My data is based on more than 100 federal court cases that I’ve accessed on PACER and CourtListener. In 48 of those cases, “transportation of illegal aliens” is the main charge (11 of those cases are in the District of Arizona and the other 37 are in the Southern District of California, which includes San Diego and Imperial counties).

Twenty-seven of the 48 cases include at least one migrant who, upon arrest, told federal agents how much they had agreed to pay to be smuggled into the U.S. Based on those 27 cases, which range in date from 2007 to 2023, here are some key figures:

The average amount of money that migrants agreed to pay was $6,788.89

The median amount was $8,000

The range was $500 at the low end and $18,000 at the highest

Again, small sample size, but it looks like Mendez-Brahan’s prices were consistent with the market rate. There’s also no telling how many of those 27 cases were part of Mendez-Brahan’s operation.

Unsurprisingly, the case involving the migrant who said he was going to pay $500 took place in 2007.

According to the federal complaint:

[Two migrants] stated that arrangements had been made in Baja California, Mexico to be smuggled into the United States. Both material witnesses stated that they were to pay $500.00 U.S. dollars to be smuggled to various parts of California. Both material witnesses stated that a foot guide led them across the border. Both material witnesses stated that they were led to a pre-determined pick-up location. They stated that once the car arrived the guide told them to get in the vehicle.

In April 2023, a migrant agreed to pay $18,000 to be smuggled into the U.S. at the San Ysidro port of entry, which separates San Diego and Tijuana. He was one of two migrants hiding in the trunk of a smuggler’s car. (The other person told feds that he had agreed to pay $16,000.) Both said they were headed to Los Angeles.

From a search warrant filed in that case:

[Customs and Border Patrol] Officers allowed the driver to continue into the United States under constant surveillance in order to identify any individuals coming to retrieve the vehicle that previously contained [the two migrants] concealed within the trunk. Officers conducted surveillance of [one of the defendants allegedly involved in the smuggling], and the vehicle from the San Ysidro Port of Entry to the 99 cent store in San Ysidro, California.

Multiple defendants were arrested shortly thereafter, all allegedly involved in the smuggling. One of them said he was going to be paid just $300 to transport the migrants to either Vista or Escondido. That’s another issue: Drivers often get paid little to take on the risk on smuggling people, but transporting drugs is much more lucrative.

A few months later, in an August 2023 case I wrote about, three migrants said they had agreed to pay between $11,000 and $13,500. They were apprehended when their boat ran out of fuel off the coast of Solana Beach, a small city in north coastal San Diego County.

So prices are steadily ticking upward since Mendez-Brahan’s day.