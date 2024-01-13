U.S. Navy Military Working Dog Handler Chief Master-At-Arms Nick Estrada from Orange, California, rewards a Uruguayan police narcotics sniffing dog with a chew toy after correctly tracking a scent and identifying it by scratching, Nov. 9, 2010 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class [SW] Peter D. Lawlor/Flickr)

This post was inspired by a narcotic detection dog named Anthrax, whose name I came across in a federal court document.

Here is a running list of dogs who are involved in federal drug trafficking cases, updated as I find them in court documents (although the agents who file these documents don’t often include the names of their K9 partners). Most of these dogs work with Border Patrol, others for local police:

Amigo — Alerted police to the rear of a vehicle, where an “undetermined amount of suspected narcotics” were found in a detergent box.

Anthrax — Detected something in the rear of a vehicle at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Westmorland, California, which turned out to be meth hidden in the gas tank.

Arok — Works with Border Patrol in the El Centro, California, area.

Bartel — Signaled to Border Patrol agents that there were three undocumented migrants hiding under a blanket.

Biko — Alerted agents to the spare tire of a vehicle that was trying to cross at San Ysidro, which led to agents discovering about 22 pounds of meth.

Cali — A DEA canine who sniffed out a package at a Chula Vista post office that turned out to have fentanyl.

Eros — Helped San Bernardino Sheriff’s department find 25 pounds of meth in the trunk of a car.

Fredy — Helped verify the presence of narcotics in six packages that were wrapped around the stomach and waist of a defendant who had been trying to cross into the U.S. at San Ysidro.

Kash — An El Monte, California, police dog who helps officers identify packages of drugs that are shipped through the mail.

Mya — Alerted Border Patrol during a traffic stop to 15 packages of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl that were hidden in a spare tire in the trunk.

Nico — Worked with a police officer in California’s Department of State Hospitals to identify packages sent through the mail that were suspected to contain drugs.

Sally — A Los Angeles Police Department dog who identified a package in the mail that allegedly contained drugs.

Sita — Agents found 34 packages with a little more than 180 kilograms of cannabis in a vehicle that was trying to cross into the U.S. at San Ysidro.

Soma — Alterted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to an undocumented immigrant in the trunk of a vehicle during an inspection at the Andrade, California, Port of Entry.

Storm — A Culver City, California, police dog who alerted officers to $120,000 in drug money that had been generated from Sinaloa Cartel activity in the Los Angeles area.

Teo — Helped Border Patrol find more than 700 pounds of liquid meth concealed in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Murrieta, California.

Terry — Helped uncover five packages of meth and another package with a broken-down Colt M1991A1 38 Super firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in New Mexico.

United — Alerted agents to the dashboard of a vehicle trying to enter the U.S. at San Ysidro, leading to the discovery of two packages containing about 1 kilo of meth.

Wall-E — Helped deputies in Palm Beach County, Florida, identify packages in the mail that contained narcotics.

Zuke — Detected about $30,000 cash in a suitcase, signaling to DEA agents that the money had been in contact with narcotics.

