Anna Laurel (right) was an anchor with KUSI from September 2018 to February 2021. (Screenshot from Facebook)

A former KUSI news anchor filed a lawsuit July 28 against the news station and its chief financial officer, who accessed her private emails during the recent highly publicized court case involving another former news anchor’s discrimination lawsuit.

According to a complaint filed in San Diego County Superior Court, Anna Laurel had been anchoring at KUSI since September 2018 when she was fired in February 2021 while on medical leave (she now works at CBS8).

At that point, former KUSI news anchor Sandra Maas’s lawsuit against the conservative news outlet was almost two years old. She filed it about a week after KUSI fired her in June 2019, alleging that she had been paid substantially less than her male co-anchor. The case ended earlier this year with a jury awarding her about $1.6 million — although it also ruled that KUSI had not discriminated against her based on age or gender, nor had the company acted with malice. Maas and Laurel had anchored 5 and 6 p.m. news broadcasts together.

In the months after Laurel’s termination, the complaint in her new lawsuit alleges, KUSI Chief Financial Officer Stephen Sadler used a company computer to access emails between Laurel and her husband, agent, attorney and Maas on Laurel’s personal Gmail account. Laurel alleged that due to “software-related reasons,” news anchors couldn’t use their KUSI email accounts on the shared company computers that anchors had on set.

There had been “some confusion” about how Sadler gained access to Laurel’s personal emails based on conflicting information from KUSI, court records show. But it was established during the Maas case that the longtime CFO gained access through a company computer.

A few days before her Dec. 8, 2021, deposition in the Maas case, Laurel found out that Sadler had accessed her personal emails, according to the complaint. The news station allegedly sent Maas’s and Laurel’s attorneys copies of emails it intended to cite in the deposition, “including private emails with her husband wholly unrelated to the KUSI or Maas.”

The complaint also accuses Sadler of printing some of the emails, and saving some as PDFs that he uploaded to a flash drive and gave to a KUSI human resources employee.

“Upon Laurel’s information and belief,” the complaint reads, “KUSI and Sadler accessed Laurel’s private emails in an attempt to intimidate Laurel from providing truthful testimony that would turn out to be damaging to KUSI.”

Judge Ronald Frazier ruled in early 2022 that KUSI had to surrender the private emails it received from Laurel’s account:

Ms. Laurel’s personal web-based Gmail account is not part of the Company’s information systems. Moreover, although [KUSI’s] policy indicates employees have no right of privacy when using company equipment for personal purposes, the court is not persuaded that either [KUSI’s] policy or the legal authorities extend far enough to permit an employer, its executives, or any of its other employees to conduct a search of a personal, web-based email account.

KUSI accused Laurel of being a “secret agent” who was colluding with Maas to produce damaging information against KUSI. Times of San Diego also reported last year that Laurel had reported the email breach to San Diego police and had been seeking criminal charges.

Laurel is seeking damages, including attorneys fees. A case management conference is scheduled for January 12, 2024.

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