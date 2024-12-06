As of Dec. 3, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters tallied every vote cast in the November 2024 election. Here are some results by precinct:

1) Presidential election results

Predictably, San Diego’s coastal communities were deep blue and the rural, eastern parts of the county red.

2) Senate results

In almost the exact same-looking map, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who has represented Los Angeles in the House for a long time, defeated Republican challenger/former Padres player Steve Garvey. He will replace Sen. Laphonza Butler, who was appointed to the seat last year after Dianne Feinstein died.

Schiff had been criticized during the March primary for trying to elevate Garvey into second place over Democrat Katie Porter, an Orange County congresswoman. Under California’s election rules, the top two finishers in the primary move on to the general election. Schiff, who finished first in March, would have been in for a tougher fight against Porter.

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3) 49th congressional district

The closest House race in San Diego was the 49th District, where incumbent Rep. Mike Levin (D) secured a fourth term against Republican challenger Matt Gunderson.

This district lately has been a tale of two counties. Levin won about 56% of the vote in the San Diego portion of the 49th, and Gunderson won about 56% of the vote in the Orange County precincts. Put together, it was 52% to 48% for Levin.

4) San Diego joined the rest of the state in rejecting the ‘anti-slavery’ Proposition 6

Yes on Proposition 6 would have ended forced labor in California’s jails and prisons, making work assignments voluntary. But about 53% of Californians, including 54.6% of San Diego voters, said no.

5) Some misdemeanor theft and drug crimes will be upgraded to felonies under Proposition 36

Despite opposition from Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly 70% of California voters decided to reclassify some misdemeanor theft and drug crimes as felonies by approving Proposition 36. The opposition campaign has been saying it would be a huge setback to criminal justice reform. Nearly two-thirds of San Diego voters said yes.