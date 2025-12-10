Brian Alexis Patron Lopez, who was found guilty earlier this year in the 2020 kidnapping, torture and murder of 19-year-old Miguel Anthony Rendón from San Diego, received concurrent life sentences from a federal judge on Dec. 10 for two counts of hostage taking resulting in death.

U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes also sentenced Patron to 35 years on a count of intentional killing while engaged in drug trafficking.

Patron is the fifth and final defendant to be sentenced in Rendón’s kidnapping and murder, which took place in Tijuana, but he was the only one to go to trial. The other four took plea deals. Three of them received sentences ranging from 5 to 10 years on kidnapping-related charges. A fourth, who was under 18 years old at the time, got 11 years for a count of intentional killing while engaged in drug trafficking.

Patron was the one accused of firing the gunshots that killed Rendón, who stole about 2-3 pounds of meth from the defendants. Government prosecutors filed search warrants to try to acquire a video file of the murder, but said in a subsequent court filing that they were unsuccessful.

Like the other four, Patron is also responsible for paying $13,000 in restitution.

Hayes was unmoved by arguments from defense attorney Meghan Blanco that Patron should get only 20 years because his “frontal lobe is not fully developed,” given that he was 18 and still a high school student at the time he committed the crime.

“He will rehabilitate if given the opportunity,” Blanco said during the sentencing hearing in the downtown San Diego federal courthouse. “He is young, he has no criminal history.”

Blanco also tried to argue that Patron, as the last defendant to be charged, did not have the same opportunity for a plea deal that the other four had.

Prosecutors asked for life sentences on all three counts: “Defendant Patron violently kidnapped, pistol-whipped, tortured, held hostage, and shot the 18-year-old victim [edit: he was 19] multiple times in the head,” they wrote in a sentencing memo, “leaving his body to decay on a deserted hillside in Tijuana; all over two pounds of methamphetamine that did not even belong to the Defendant.”

Hayes said there was no justification for giving Patron less than the mandatory minimums on the counts of hostage taking resulting in death and conspiracy to take hostages resulting in death. He disagreed with the defense that the life sentences amounted to a “cruel and unusual” punishment in violation of the 8th Amendment.

Hayes added that Patron participated in every phase of the kidnapping, torture and murder of Rendón, and “literally walked him to his death” in a trash-strewn Tijuana hillside.

“He knew you weren’t taking him for an afternoon stroll,” Hayes said to Patron. “I can’t imagine the fear he felt as he was literally being walked to his death.”

Blanco said she will be filing an appeal to the sentencing. Earlier this year, she unsuccessfully petitioned for a new trial after a juror reported receiving a mysterious text message from someone who was possibly connected to the case.

Patron declined to speak when the judge gave him a chance to address the court.

Rendón’s mother, Emma Carolina Medrano Gallardo, spoke shortly before the judge announced the sentences.

“When my son Anthony was taken from me, my life was destroyed,” she said. “Every day I wake up with pain that will never go away.”