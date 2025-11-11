It is about three-quarters of a mile from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry from to the FedEx facility where the defendant worked. (Google Earth)

A FedEx package handler in San Diego is going to be sentenced next month for smuggling almost 27 pounds of cocaine from Mexico into the U.S.

The employee, Veronica Avila, was arrested on Aug. 13 at San Diego’s Otay Mesa Port of Entry. According to the 3-page complaint, charging her with importation of a controlled substance:

Avila was crossing the border at Otay Mesa in her 2014 Volkswagen Jetta when a narcotics dog alerted agents, who found the cocaine concealed in the dashboard.

In a post-arrest interview, Avila said she was going to work and did not know about the drugs.

She told arresting agents that someone else must have put the coke in the vehicle.

Federal investigators allege in a recent search warrant, which was the first mention of her employment with FedEx, that it wasn’t the only time.

Avila allegedly smuggled narcotics across the border five previous times through Otay Mesa late at night in July and August. Then she would head to the FedEx facility on Airway Road where she worked, less than a mile away from the port of entry, for her usual overnight shift.

When her shifts ended in the morning, she coordinated with others to drop off the drugs, federal agents allege. On one occasion, she allegedly brought “bulk cash proceeds” back to Mexico.

Avila was released on a $20,000 appearance bond with a 10% cash deposit the day of her arrest. The conditions limited her travel to San Diego and within the federal court system’s Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles and surrounding counties. She is not allowed to enter Mexico, which is notable because the complaint says she lives in Tijuana.

She pleaded not guilty on Sept. 9, court records show, but nine days later took a deal to plead guilty on a count of importing cocaine.

The plea deal says that Avila “knowingly brought cocaine into the United States.”

The search warrant, filed by a Homeland Security Investigations agent and signed by a magistrate judge on Oct. 31, was for two cell phones. Investigators allege that Avila used one cell phone for mapping pickup and delivery of the drugs. The other phone was allegedly to provide an internet hotspot and to communicate with conspirators via messaging platforms Threema and WhatsApp. The warrant mentions an “unnamed suspect” whom agents have labeled US-1.

“In light of the above facts and my experience and training,” HSI Special Agent Dillon Whigham said in the warrant, “there is probable cause to believe that Defendant was using the Target Devices to communicate with others to further the importation of controlled substances into the United States, and to transport the controlled substances to destinations in the United States and transport bulk cash outside of the United States.”

In addition to the drug importation charge, the warrant also mentions evidence of money laundering. It’s unclear how these multiple other alleged drug smuggling incidents and the money laundering accusation will factor into Avila’s case.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

FedEx sent this statement: “We can confirm that FedEx no longer employs this individual. Further questions should be directed to the investigating agencies.”

[updated Nov. 11, 2025, with FedEx’s statement]