luke harold's substack

luke harold's substack

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Alicia Kwon's avatar
Alicia Kwon
Jan 18, 2025

It is so disturbing that these types of people get plea deals or get their charges terminated. But as Kaia Ra says in The Sophia Code, this will not end in our corrupt courts. If you haven't heard her testimony in her latest prayer call for LA, I highly recommend it. She shares more overtly than I've ever heard her before as a survivor of the stuff we can't see because are at sea level.

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an0n.inc0gnit0
Jan 27, 2025

https://x.com/i/grok/share/QIpxytH95gMN94yHPb8PzQCsu full information here.

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