A letter from Seoane to a Florida court clerk. As of now, his legal troubles are separate from GirlsDoPorn. (screenshot)

The FBI obtained a hard drive with computer and cell phone data belonging to Florida resident Donald Seoane, who owned the pornwikileaks.com website that was used to dox women who had appeared on GirlsDoPorn, according to a search warrant issued Jan. 15.

The warrant says Michael Pratt, the GirlsDoPorn website owner who faces federal sex trafficking charges, purchased pornwikileaks.com from Seoane in 2015.

Agents are hoping the warrant leads them to Skype conversations between Pratt and Seoane (aka Donny Long) about the now defunct GirlsDoPorn and GirlsDoToys websites, particularly anything about their efforts to post personal information about the women who appeared on those sites on pornwikileaks.com.

Pratt also faces charges of production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud, and coercion, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“Numerous victims reported that their lives were destroyed as a result,” the search warrant says. “Several of them considered or even tried to commit suicide. Many lost employment, and had to drop out of school; many were disowned by their friends and families; and many suffered extensive harassment from known and unknown individuals who had seen their videos online.”

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A quick recap:

The porn sites operated by Pratt were in business from about 2012 to 2019, generating an estimated $17 million in gross revenue, according to government prosecutors.

In 2016, multiple women who appeared on GirlsDoPorn or GirlsDoToys filed a civil lawsuit in San Diego County Superior Court alleging they had been tricked into making those appearances. They were eventually awarded $12 million in damages.

In November 2019, Pratt and four others (but not Seoane) were charged with sex trafficking for coercing women into appearing in pornographic videos. Pratt had already fled the country.

Pratt was on the lam for three years before his arrest in Spain in 2022, followed by his extradition to the U.S.

As of now, Pratt is headed for a trial in September 2025. Charges against four other defendants ended in plea deals, and charges against one other defendant were terminated.

According to the recent federal search warrant, government prosecutors received an anonymous email last year alleging that Pratt paid Seoane “for his part in trashing the girls on the pornwikileaks.com website.”

“Donny Long created, owned, and operated PornWikiLeaks.com for YEARS,” the anonymous email said. “In exchange for money, he created a special section of the website dedicated to the young women who worked for GirlsDoPorn so they could (as you know) get extra harassment and exposure. Donny Long is a monster who did a lot of damage to a lot of women for decades.”

The email questioned why Seoane was not charged with Pratt and the others in federal court.

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Seoane, a Florida resident, faces his own legal problems in an entirely separate case. He was charged in November 2023 for threatening a judge after some divorce and child custody proceedings didn’t go his way. According to an arrest warrant, Seoane had been saying his children were being abused while they were in their mother’s care.

Seoane allegedly made multiple websites and videos attacking the judge who ruled against him because his claims were unfounded. In one such threat, he said the judge should die for treason, perjury and being an “abusing criminal scumbag, leftist man hating worthless failed mother, failed wife, scumbag gold digging whore,” according to the arrest warrant. He also created at least one fake news website with articles calling the judge a “criminal” and a “child abusing corrupt judge.”

He also sued the judge in federal court in a case that was quickly dismissed.

It’s apparently not the first time Seoane has resorted to those tactics. He was sued by the owner of Sun N Fun RV Resort after he allegedly created a fake Facebook profile, Facebook groups and about 50 web pages “to accuse their targets (the resort and its employees) of heinous acts, including racism, pedophilia, and rape.”

Why would anyone do something like that?

“SNF informed Defendants that they were forbidden from parking their boat on the grass at Sun N Fun, and requested Defendants store their boat elsewhere.”

An Osceola County, Florida, inmate profile also shows a charge of “sexual contact with animal” added to Seoane’s rap sheet in September 2024.