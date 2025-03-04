The public storage facility included in a recent federal search warrant. (screenshot)

Came across this case today while making my first trip of 2025 to the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. On a sidenote, it’s been 43 days since the inauguration but there are still no Trump and Vance portraits in the lobby on the vacant spots on the wall where the Biden/Harris ones were.

Anyway, haven’t yet seen this reported anywhere else:

A Marine based in Arizona was charged in December with misrepresenting his address while purchasing multiple firearms, following a grand jury indictment. Now a search warrant in San Diego, stemming from a separate investigation by Border Patrol, adds allegations that he was smuggling firearms into Mexico.

It’s unclear at the moment how these additional allegations will mesh with the Arizona case.

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Juan Pablo Cortez, an active duty Marine until recently, allegedly made firearms purchases at four different Arizona businesses from March to October 2024, according to the grand jury indictment. He allegedly reported his address as the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona, even though he “knew he resided at a different address.”

A spokesperson from the Marines told me in an email that Cortez “was administratively separated from the Marine Corps with an Other Than Honorable discharge, pursuant to Separation in Lieu of Trial, on January 27, 2025.”

“Mr. Cortez was previously pending a court-martial, but was administratively separated with an OTH discharge,” Major Natalie B. Batcheler wrote.

Cortez pleaded not guilty in federal court after his arrest in late January. He was released on his own recognizance under conditions that include no travel outside of Arizona or California without permission.

(Cortez was also arrested by NCIS on Dec. 15 for “numerous military Article 92 charges for undisclosed foreign travel,” referring to a provision in the Military Code of Uniform Justice. He was sent to the brig in Miramar, California. Not sure if he’s still there.)

On Feb. 11, a federal judge scheduled a jury trial for May 6, 2025, in Phoenix.

Ten days after that, as part of a separate investigation by Border Patrol, a magistrate judge in San Diego signed off on a search warrant for a public storage unit in Calexico, California, rented in the name of Cortez’s wife (which is the document I initially came across). The warrant alleges that Cortez actually lives in Mexico, based on information obtained from a separate tracker warrant.

The search warrant included any firearms, ammunition, and “records related to the purchase, sale, inventory, or transfer of any firearms, ammunition, and firearms parts” in the storage unit, located at Stax Up Storage.

“It is common for individuals who are involved in the illegal acquisition and/or trafficking of firearms to keep those and other firearms and documents related to the acquisition and disposition of those firearms at their residence, business, storage facility, and in their vehicles for an indefinite period of time,” the warrant says.

It also notes multiple other occasions, in addition to those listed in the Arizona indictment, that Cortez bought firearms in November and December 2024.

After monitoring Cortez’s border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico, Border Patrol alleged that Cortez used a black Jeep Gladiator “to smuggle goods from the United States to Mexico, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 554.” Federal agents also compared the timing of his border crossings with his trips to buy guns or ammo, including one instance in June 2024 in which Cortez allegedly entered the U.S., stopped at a gun store to buy ammo and headed back into Mexico.

“Your Affiant knows through training and experience, that the short trip into the United States in conjunction with a stop at a firearms store is indicative of potential outbound weapons smuggling,” the warrant reads.

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In July, while he was being surveilled, the search warrant continues:

Naval Criminal Investigative Services Resident Agency Yuma (“NCISRA”) was contacted and provided information on CORTEZ, and NCISRA confirmed that at that time, CORTEZ was an active-duty Marine. This is relevant since active-duty service members need to receive permission and be debriefed by NCIS every time they go into another country. NCIS confirmed CORTEZ had not requested permission nor been debriefed by NCIS before leaving the country.

As noted earlier, it’s unclear how the allegations by Border Patrol in the search warrant might factor into the existing charges against Cortez from the grand jury. The last entry on the Arizona court docket, a Feb. 19 notice that Cortez cannot apply for a passport while the case is pending, came two days before the search warrant.

I’ve reached out to Border Patrol, the Marines , the U.S. attorney who is prosecuting the case, and the attorney representing Cortez for comment and clarification on how the case will proceed given the additional allegations in the search warrant. Will update ASAP if I hear back.

[updated March 4 at 1:46 a.m. PST with additional details from the search warrant]

[updated March 6 at 7:05 p.m. PST with additional info from a Marines spokesperson]