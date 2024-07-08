This is what Substack’s AI generation tool came up with when I typed “los angeles county sheriff.”

In 2021, Los Angeles County resident Erick Rubio was arrested for vandalism after breaking a window, destroying a sprinkler system and damaging other property at a Pomona residence the year prior.

Two years later, on June 6, 2023, Rubio was found unresponsive in his cell at L.A. County’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He was dead at 28.

The means of death is listed as “asphyxia,” but the manner of death “could not be determined,” county records show.

Now Rubio’s family alleges in a federal lawsuit filed on on July 5 that he died because county officials failed to give him the care he needed for his extensive mental health issues:

DECEDENT’S mental disability substantially limited major life activities, including the ability to care for himself, concentrate, think, and communicate. For example, DECEDENT’S mental disability sometimes caused him to become paranoid, easily confused, defensive, agitated, stressed, fearful, and anxious. DECEDENT sometimes experienced difficulty processing relayed information and verbalizing his own thoughts, feelings, and intentions. DECEDENT was known to act irrationally when exhibiting symptoms of his mental disability.

The complaint doesn’t mention any specific condition. But it makes various other allegations about how the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and L.A. County Department of Mental Health didn’t provide Rubio the care he needed:

While in the custody of the COUNTY, DECEDENT sustained severe injuries, was denied visitation with family, and ultimately died while in custody of COUNTY and LASD on June 6, 2023 after being found unresponsive in his cell. The Medical Examiner’s ruling regarding the cause of death is alleged to be “Asphyxia.” The manner of death was unable to be determined. The Deputy Medical Examiner deemed the “apparent mode” of death as either “Suicide” or “Accident.” Toxicology results indicate that the DECEDENT was not medicated according to the aftercare instructions and medication list provided by Metropolitan State Hospital upon discharge.

A few other key excerpts from the complaint:

… “the autopsy findings show that DECEDENT had abrasions/bruises on his forehead, nose, and lips; petechiae on his left sclera, conjunctiva, and upper chest; abrasions/bruises to his left armpit; and small abrasions/cuts on his lefthand knuckles.”

The family is conducting an independent autopsy and, pending those findings, might amend the complaint.

The family alleges that the county illegally held Rubio past his “maximum commitment date” of May 27, 2023, based on the maximum sentence he could have received for the vandalism (Rubio had not yet been sentenced).

The family is seeking damages based on factors such as Rubio’s projected lifetime earnings, and they want funeral and burial expenses.

Rubio’s family also filed a California Public Records Act request with L.A. County for multiple records that could help shed light on his death, but they say nothing has been released so far. They also filed a legal claim with L.A. County, which is a way of asking a government entity to pay damages when you think they’re responsible for some sort of wrongdoing at your personal expense, but they say the county has “failed to adequately respond.”

Given the increased scrutiny of deaths in California jails over the past few years, it’s a little surprising that this one appears to have flown under the radar. A quick Google search doesn’t turn up any news coverage.

But there was a Southern California attorney who wrote about Rubio on his website last fall.

The Vera Institute also listed Rubio among the many L.A. County prisoners who have died while incarcerated since 2023.

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