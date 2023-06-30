A company called Finest City opened an escrow in August 2022 to facilitate the sale of a property on the 7400 block of Lisbon Street in San Diego, court documents show.

About a month later, the seller contacted Finest City to change the bank account where $414,263.36 from the sale would be deposited. The seller provided the request in a notarized document, per Finest City’s policy.

Except it wasn’t really the seller. It was an imposter. But Finest City didn’t know that until after they deposited the money into the wrong account on Oct. 12, 2022.

Two days later, the real seller contacted Finest City to check on the status of the funds.

“The employee advised her by phone that the escrow had closed two days earlier and that the proceeds had been transmitted by wire to the Wells Fargo account provided on the updated form,” a court documents reads. “The Seller clarified that she had never sent an updated form, that she only banked with Union Bank, and that she had not received her funds.”

Finest City contacted its bank, AXOS Bank in San Diego, asking to recall the wire to the impersonator’s Wells Fargo account and then the FBI. Finest City initially recovered only $6,567.19 of the more than $414,000. Wells Fargo said that was all that was left in the account.

The California Department of Financial Protection required Finest City to pay the real seller the balance of $407,696.17 that she was owed. That left Finest City on its own in court to recover the funds it sent out to the impersonator’s account.

An FBI agent traced the money to five other accounts. It was seized by the government. An attorney representing Finest City urged the court to return the funds to the firm as soon as possible.

“Finest City is the victim of the criminal offense underlying the forfeiture of this property and has suffered a pecuniary loss as as result,” Neil M. Popowitz, the attorney, wrote in the above-linked court filing. “Finest City is the rightful owner of the funds, and delaying return will cause irreparable harm to Finest City.”

But the owner of one of the five accounts, Elah Abbas from an event planning company in Michigan, also petitioned the court to keep a little more than $75,000 that had been deposited into his business account.

Abbas said, according to another court document:

“I own a party promoting and private event planning company called Entourage Detroit, LLC. I entered into an agreement with an individual (goes by "Boston") in October 2022 to host a party in Chicago in March 2023. I advised "Boston" that I need a deposit in the amount of $75,400.00. "Boston" advised that he (or someone under his direction) will deposit a check in my business account in the amount of $75,400. The deposit as made on or about October 13, 2022. I then was advised by Bank of America that my account has been closed and the money seized. When I relayed this information to "Boston", he seized (sic) to answer any further calls or text messages from me.”

Popowitz disagreed: “What Mr. Abbas doesn’t say is that he expended any time or funds in planning the party or otherwise performed on the agreement with the mysterious “Boston”. Nor does he claim that the party took place, as contracted, in March 2023.

“The bottom line appears to be that Mr. Abbas is seeking to keep Finest City’s stolen funds based only on the fact that $75,400 was briefly deposited in his account, on a contract that he has not himself fulfilled, nor does it appear that it will ever be fulfilled.”