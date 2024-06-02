The Core Civic prison on South 35th Street in San Diego. (Luke Harold)

To mark the first of the month, here is a quick rundown of some of the more notable cases I’ve come across over the past month or so but haven’t written about yet:

Leaving prison through the kitchen door

The defendant in this case “escaped through the side-kitchen door of Core Civic” on 35th Street in San Diego, according to a federal complaint. He was there in the first place after being sentenced to 60 months on meth smuggling charges. After beginning to serve his time in Tucson, Arizona, he transferred to Core Civic and made his kitchen escape about a month later. He was in the furlough program, which allows some prisoners to leave the prison unescorted for pre-approved reasons.

The complaint said he was still at large, but it appears that he has since been arrested:

(screenshot from PACER)

In my database of federal border cases, I have one other prison escape case involving Core Civic. The prisoner checked out of the facility for a job interview and didn’t return, according to the complaint. It didn’t specify whether he was in the furlough program or if he had some other privilege that allowed him to leave the prison.

I filed a FOIA with ICE, which contracts with Core Civic to operate the prison, for more information about prisoner escapes that they might have. I’ll set the over/under at 2031 for when I actually get any records.

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An undercover fed asks for a plug on Facebook

A federal agent used a fake Facebook account to ask for a plug, meaning someone who can hook you up with drugs. Later that day, the agent got a response from the defendant, who offered $150 for an eightball of fentanyl. Over the next couple days, the federal agent and defendant communicated through Facebook and Telegram to arrange a meeting at a Denny’s in El Cajon. At that point, according to a federal complaint, local police approached the defendant and asked him if he had anything illegal on him.

He told them about the fentanyl.

They ended up finding 6.74 grams in his left pants pocket and 3.31 grams in his right jacket pocket.

In a post-Miranda interview, the defendant said he was going to “meet with a friend named John,” who likely wanted to get high. When asked why John wanted to get high, the defendant said “that he thought John would want to get high because everyone is smoking fentanyl.”

He was ‘attempting to sell his boat’

The Coast Guard saw a 15-foot vessel sailing across the maritime border from Mexico into the U.S.

After boarding the vessel, agents found four people: the captain, two other men and a kid who turned out to be the nephew of one of the passengers.

The captain, who now faces “alien smuggling” charges, said he was trying to sell the boat to one of the others on board. But one of the passengers later told agents in a post-Miranda interview that he paid $12,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.

Another passenger somehow escaped custody between the time the Coast Guard boarded the vessel and brought everyone to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station.

Former juvenile detention prisoner sues probation officer for excessive force

A former juvenile prisoner in San Diego’s East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that a probation officer slammed his head against a wall, causing “a large gash on his head” that required about eight staples to close. He alleges that they sent him back to his cell without further medical treatment while he continued to bleed. The complaint says that the plaintiff’s parents were not told what happened, but later saw the altercation on the facility’s CCTV footage.

In addition to the probation officer, San Diego County is named as a defendant.