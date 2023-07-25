Sign in Tijuana pointing pedestrians to the San Ysidro border crossing.

I read through and analyzed more than 100 border-related complaints and search warrants filed in the federal court system’s Southern District of California, which covers San Diego and Imperial counties.

Yes, it’s a relatively small sample size. Future posts will go into this data in more nuance as I continue adding more and more cases.

But from drugs to human smuggling, here are some of the noteworthy observations so far:

1. About half of the cases involve migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally

Forty-six of the cases involved charges of transportation of illegal aliens. In a typical case, a citizen of Mexico pays thousands of dollars — in one case up to $18,000 — to be smuggled into the U.S. They usually meet up with someone who leads them across the border. Then they have to find the vehicle of a driver who has been hired to take them to a previously agreed upon dropoff point. Los Angeles was a frequent final destination.

The average amount that migrants paid to be smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border was about $6,000 per person. Not all 46 complaints and search warrants specified the amount.

It’s unclear where exactly that money goes, but drivers (who aren’t the masterminds in the human smuggling racket) received an average of only $667. Some of those drivers admitted guilt upon arrest; others said they weren’t aware they were taking part in a smuggling operation.

If the person being smuggled was able to cross the border and evade border patrol long enough to find the getaway car, they had to worry about getting pulled over by either border patrol or local cops.

2. Smuggling cocaine, meth and other drugs is much more lucrative

Thirty-seven cases involved charges of importation of a controlled substance, including cannabis, cocaine, fentanyl, meth, heroin, pills and counterfeit pills.

The defendants who tried to bring it into the U.S. — mostly by concealing it in their vehicles as they drove through a border checkpoint — were going to be paid an average of $2,400, according to witness statements.

That’s about 3.59 times more than you’d get paid smuggling people.

Cocaine was the runaway winner for the No. 1 narcotic that defendants tried to smuggle into the country in this sample size of cases, mostly because of a 755-kilo haul that seven sailors were carrying off the coast of Mexico. Federal agents caught more than 1,000 kilos of cocaine altogether in this sample size of cases.

Meth came in second at about 640 kilos. Cannabis was a distant third at just under 300 kilos. Fentanyl and heroin rounded out the top five.

3. Best-in-class automobiles for all your border crime needs

Ford and Nissan were tied at 12 apiece for the title of most popular car brand that is used for suspected immigration- and border-related crimes.

Dodge came in second, followed by Honda, Chevrolet, Toyota and GMC.

Thirteen of the cars involved in these charges were white, making it the most common vehicle color (although vehicle color was included in only about half of the complaints and search warrants). Black was the second-most popular color, followed by gray, silver and blue.

4. One jailbreak

In one case, a defendant received a six-month sentence, followed by three years of supervision, for transportation of certain aliens and aiding and abetting. He signed out of his detention facility, Core Civic at 551 S. 35th St. in San Diego, for a job interview one day last August and never returned.

His return time was supposed to be 6 p.m. on the day he signed out. About an hour before that, he told Civic Core staff that he would be back in about five minutes but never showed.

His whereabouts were unknown as of the date the charges were filed.

5. Here are some of the other charges in the sample size of cases that came through the Southern District:

Deported alien found in USA

Attempted entry after deportation

Bringing in illegal aliens without presentation

Bringing in unlawful alien(s) for financial gain

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine on board a vessel

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy

Possession with intent to distribute

Reentry of removed aliens

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