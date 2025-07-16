Federal courthouse in San Diego. (Luke Harold)

In March, a jury found Tijuana resident Brian Alexis Patron Lopez guilty for his role in the kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old Miguel Anthony Rendón from San Diego following a dispute over about 3 pounds of meth.

But shortly after delivering the verdict, Juror No. 1 said she received an odd text message during the trial from someone who was possibly tied to the case.

Government prosecutors argued in a court brief that it was nothing more than an “unfortunate spam message.”

Patron’s attorney Meghan Blanco, however, argued that Juror No. 1 “irrevocably tainted” the outcome by bringing up the text during deliberations. On July 14, she filed a motion asking for a new trial due to “juror misconduct.”

“The Ninth Circuit has found jury tampering based on contacts far more innocuous than the only [sic] that occurred here,” Blanco wrote in the motion.

The motion adds:

In this case, the jurors were subjected to graphic testimony about a drug trafficking organization’s murderous, retaliatory-fueled enterprise. Against that backdrop, Juror 1 received an extraneous communique from a source that she believed was possibly connected to the drug trafficking organization. But in direct contravention of the Court’s unequivocally clear instruction, directing jurors to report any extraneous contact to the court, Juror 1 remained silent. Instead, she ruminated about the message for days. Throughout this period, she thought about, repeatedly discussed, researched, and was distracted by, the extraneous communication. And her distractedness manifested itself when she commandeered the jury’s focus, away from a discussion of the law and evidence, to a disquisition about the origin and meaning of the extraneous communique.

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A quick recap of events:

May 29, 2020 — Rendón, 19 and a U.S. citizen, was kidnapped from the Motel El Parador in Tijuana by drug traffickers. Rendón stole a few pounds of meth they had given him to smuggle into the U.S. Over the next day, he was held hostage and beaten at multiple Tijuana locations. His captors made calls to his parents demanding $2,000 to $3,000 in ransom.

May 30, 2020 — Patron allegedly shot and killed Rendón. According to witnesses, the murder was captured on video, but government investigators were unable to find it despite multiple search warrants.

June 14, 2024 — Patron was arrested in the U.S. following his extradition from Mexico.

June 17, 2024 — Patron pleaded not guilty.

March 19, 2025 — Jury found Patron guilty of one count of intentional killing while engaged in drug trafficking and one count of hostage taking resulting in death.

During the trial, Juror No. 1 received a text message from a sender unknown to her, with a name similar to an alleged drug smuggler who had been mentioned briefly during the defense’s cross-examination of a witness.

May 16, 19 and 21, 2025 — Jurors were called back into court for an evidentiary hearing for the court to determine the significance of the mystery text on the jury deliberations.

June 5, 2025 — Judge Hayes agreed to postpone sentencing hearings for three other defendants who accepted plea deals to Aug. 13.

July 7, 2025 — Patron’s sentencing hearing was pushed back to Nov. 17, and now depends on whether he gets a new trial.

July 11, 2025 — Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr., the fifth defendant charged in the kidnapping and murder of Rendon, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after taking a plea deal.

Patron’s motion for a new trial reiterates his not guilty plea.

“The Government did not introduce a scintilla of evidence of motive for Patron Lopez to have committed the charged crimes,” his attorney wrote. “Despite Patron’s lack of motive, and the friends’ wildly inconsistent testimony, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.”

Government prosecutors will likely file a motion opposing a new trial before the July 28 deadline for post-trial motions.