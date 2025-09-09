A class action complaint filed in San Diego is trying to stop the federal government from arresting immigrants while they attend their immigration court hearings, which has become a favorite tactic of the second Trump administration as it continues to carry out mass deportations.

“This practice targets people who are trying to follow all legal requirements to seek safety and protection in the United States,” according to the complaint, filed by the Singleton Schreiber law firm Sept. 4 in the federal court system’s Southern District of California, which includes San Diego and Imperial counties.

It added that the courthouse arrests are “arbitrary and capricious, in excess of statutory authority, and are also unconstitutional.”

About two months ago, the New York Times reported on a similar class action case that had been filed by multiple organizations on behalf of 12 immigrants.

The situation is especially concerning for immigrants who are seeking asylum and face deportation to countries they left due to reasons such as discrimination, political activism and related reasons.

The newly filed San Diego case includes the following details about two plaintiffs who have been seeking asylum in the U.S.:

A Sahrawi man identified as A.M. came to the U.S. in January 2024 and applied for asylum because he “fears persecution by Moroccan authorities.” A.M. was arrested in immigration court this past June and now faces removal proceedings. For now he’s not in federal custody, but the government is not honoring his previously filed asylum application; he had to file another one.

C.L.V., a Colombian national who “fears persecution because of political activism,” arrived in the U.S. in November 2024 and applied for asylum. After his case was abruptly dismissed in May 2025, ICE arrested him in immigration court. He has been held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center ever since.

The court had already determined that neither was a flight risk or a danger to the community, the complaint says. It also cites a 2021 Department of Homeland Security memo that limits enforcement actions in courthouses.

“DHS agents were only permitted to conduct civil immigration enforcement action in or near a courthouse in extremely limited circumstances: on the basis of (1) ‘a national security threat,’ (2) ‘an imminent risk of death, violence, or physical harm to any person,’ (3) the ‘hot pursuit of an individual who poses a threat to public safety,’ or (4) the ‘imminent risk of destruction of evidence material to a criminal case.’”

Even before the second Trump administration took office, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was struggling to process a backlog that totaled more than 1 million pending asylum cases as of the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

“If USCIS continues to not timely adjudicate asylum claims, eligible affirmative asylum applicants will be delayed in obtaining not only asylum, but also related immigration benefits, such as lawful permanent residency and citizenship,” according to a July 2024 report from the inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security. “USCIS will likely experience increased litigation involving individuals challenging adjudication delays.”

At least one of the cases mentioned in that article was resolved with a joint motion to dismiss, indicating that the two sides finally agreed on a course of action to decide on the application.

