The alleged captain of an 18-foot boat that ran out of fuel off the coast of Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach while carrying 13 undocumented migrants in August has accepted a plea deal, court records show.

The Mexican national at the helm, Edgar Joaquin Meza-Inda, initially pled not guilty at a Sept. 7 arraignment. In a plea deal submitted to the court at the end of October, he pled guilty to a charge of bringing in undocumented migrants.

A hearing to determine his sentence is scheduled for Jan. 19. The charge included in the deal carries maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Three of the passengers who have been in government custody until they could provide their testimony have now been released, according to court records.

Those three passengers told authorities in August, shortly after their arrest, that “they were not provided life jackets and were in fear for their lives while on board” the vessel piloted by Meza-Inda. According to a complaint filed in federal court, they set sail from Ensenada before running out of fuel near Fletcher Cove.

Two of the witnesses said there was water, but no food on board, although the third said sandwiches were available. It’s unclear based on the complaint exactly how long they were at sea before authorities intercepted the vessel. A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Meza-Inda allegedly jumped off the boat and tried to swim away from authorities before ultimately being arrested. All 13 passengers were taken to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station.

The three who were serving as government witnesses said they agreed to pay $11,000 to $13,500 to be smuggled into the U.S., according to the complaint.

Before the plea deal, an attorney representing all three witnesses filed a motion to allow them to record video depositions, which would have allowed them to leave government custody. A judge approved that motion earlier in October, despite a federal defender representing Meza-Inda arguing that “the video depositions cannot adequately secure the witnesses’ testimony and their release at this juncture would lead to a failure of justice.”

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, human smuggling corridors from Africa to Europe and South America to North America generate close to $7 billion a year for the criminals who oversee them. A 2018 study by the organization on global migrant smuggling said that drowning, or presumed drowning, accounted for about 58% of migrant fatalities in 2017.