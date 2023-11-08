luke harold's substack

luke harold's substack

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Tim Hay's avatar
Tim Hay
Nov 23, 2023

Just spotted your 'follow' Luke. I'm intrigued with your self-description as (in part), "Journalist". Does this include background in a more formal 'newspaper' sense? I've got some genuine off-beat ideas for establishing a 'starter' newspaper in a upper-income suburban 'news desert' with a population exceeding 550,000. Yes, this anomaly exists! Your thoughts?? Pigpoppy

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Charlotte Pendragon
Nov 18, 2023Edited

Where they illegal and released here in the US? Or do you know if they were deported? Thanks!

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