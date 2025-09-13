A U.S. District Court judge will not grant a new trial for Brian Alexis Patron Lopez, who was found guilty back in March for his role in the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old San Diego resident Miguel Anthony Rendón.

It all started when Rendón stole about 3 pounds of meth that he was supposed to smuggle across the Tijuana/San Diego border for a drug trafficking group that included Patron. More on those events here:

Patron’s attorney, Meghan Blanco, filed a motion for a new trial after Juror #1 reported receiving an odd text message before jury deliberations began from someone with a possible connection to the case. Blanco argued that jurors’ speculation about the text skewed their verdict.

Government prosecutors said it was just an “unfortunate spam message.”

The text posed enough of a concern for U.S. District Court Judge William Q. Hayes to call all 12 jurors back to the federal courthouse in May for an evidentiary hearing, in which they had to answer questions about the text and how it affected jury deliberations. Their overwhelming consensus was that it had no impact, based on transcripts.

Blanco filed the motion for a new trial anyway on July 14.

The two sides met Aug. 4 for a hearing on the motion for a new trial in front of Judge Hayes, who said a written decision would follow. In a 47-page filing posted on Sept. 12, Hayes ruled that the text message was not a factor in the guilty verdict:

Because the text was not received until after the jury had begun deliberating, the text exchange could not have interfered with any juror’s ability to follow the evidence, the lawyers’ closing arguments, and the Court’s reading of the final jury instructions. And the nine deliberating jurors who had no knowledge of the text exchange until after being discharged could not have been affected by it. The Court finds that the text exchange was never discussed during active deliberations; instead, prior to the jury’s discharge, the text exchange was only discussed once during a break in a private conversation between Juror Numbers 1, 3, and 7.

The judge’s written decision concluded: “Even if Juror Number 1’s actions could properly be characterized as misconduct, the Court finds there is no reasonable possibility that Juror Number 1 or any other juror was affected in her freedom of action as a juror.”

Out of five total defendants convicted in the kidnapping and murder, Patron was the only one who went to trial. As of this writing, his sentencing hearing will be held on Nov. 17.

The four others were convicted after taking plea deals and have all been sentenced: