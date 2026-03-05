(screenshot from a legal claim alleging LAPD broke a window)

From more injured protesters to multiple broken windows and missing Christmas presents, here’s a compilation of legal claims filed with the city of Los Angeles in January 2026 that allege damages caused by the Los Angeles Police Department.

These forms allow the claimant to negotiate directly with the city on appropriate compensation for whatever the alleged damages are. If the two sides can’t agree on an amount, or if the city rejects the claim outright, then the claimant can sue the city:

On two occasions last December, the claimant alleged “criminal activity” at a Kaiser Permanente emergency room in the South Bay, but LAPD wouldn’t take police reports. “The officer acknowledged that the incident occurred within LAPD jurisdiction but stated that LAPD does not take reports involving hospital staff and characterized the matter as ‘civil only,’” the claim alleges.

LAPD allegedly broke someone’s window by accident last September with a nonlethal projectile while they were dealing with a report of someone in a car with a gun. The officers left a business card that said “attempted to get info, no one home, contact station.”

Details are unclear, but LAPD allegedly entered the claimant’s residence in Downtown L.A. near Pershing Square in tactical gear:

“Mr. Walker posed no threat to the officers. Officers could have de-escalated the situation or obtained Mr. Walker’s compliance and avoided their extreme uses of force entirely. Instead, officers unlawfully arrested Claimant, forcefully took him to the floor, where they aggressively applied their weight onto his body and beat him needlessly. Mr. Walker was in extreme pain and pleaded loudly for help. An officer responded to Mr. Walker’s pleas by forcefully punching him in the ribs. The officers present, moreover, observed the extreme and excessive use of force and Mr. Walker’s beating, and failed to intervene to protect him.”

A protester in Downtown L.A. last June allegedly got shot with a nonlethal projectile in the ankle by LAPD and couldn’t walk or work for weeks.

LAPD officers allegedly “caused some damages,” including a broken TV, radio, CDs and glass ornaments, when they shot and killed someone in a San Pedro apartment last New Years Eve. Christmas gifts were also allegedly missing. The only details offered by the claimant are “LAPD had shot and killed someone in my apt.”

Also in San Pedro: Police allegedly broke down the front door to an apartment building and then broke down the door of an older couple’s apartment. Officers were looking for the son of that couple for reasons not specified in the claim, but he wasn’t there.

In a kind of confusing sequence of events, a North Hollywood resident reported his car stolen. If I’m reading this correctly, police found the car and arranged for the owner to pick it up, but then the car got towed before he got there.

A protester who was filming police at the federal building (presumably the one in Downtown L.A.) allegedly suffered “a traumatic brain injury” as well as knee and leg injuries when officers approached her:

“Without warning, justification, or verbal commands, several LAPD officers suddenly rushed Ms. Guzman while wearing riot gear, including helmets and face shields, and carrying batons. The officers aggressively trapped her against concrete wall, preventing any avenue of escape. Multiple officers then began using excessive force against Ms. Guzman, including knee strikes, open-hand strikes, closed-fist punches to her head and body, and baton strikes, while pressing the full weight of their bodies, enhanced by police equipment and special riot gear, into her as she was pinned against the wall.”

A homeless resident who was arrested in North Hollywood is alleging “emotional trauma, fear, humiliation, and psychological distress” after being detained for 72 hours only to receive a Certificate of Release, which certifies no charges were filed.

Police broke three windows on a car because they were trying to remove someone who wasn’t the owner but was inside.

Allegedly shot by LAPD in the back of the shoulder while running away from them for reasons that are not specified.

This claimant has “extreme anxiety, fear of police, intense emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and loss of his business company” from multiple unlawful arrests.