Screenshot from the search warrant for the home of a San Diego resident who allegedly tried to steal money from ATMs by blasting them open.

It’s the final quarter and the final $30 of free PACER searches for 2024. Here are a few of the more interesting ones I found in the federal court districts representing Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties:

1) San Diego police allegedly thought they arrested someone who had an active felony arrest warrant, but it was a whole different person

A San Diego resident alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was arrested by the San Diego Police Department and held in county jail because the arresting officer thought he was an entirely different person who had an active felony arrest warrant.

The plaintiff in this case says he was jumped by a couple guys who stole his wallet and phone while out one night in San Diego’s Pacific Beach section.

According to the complaint: “Despite the fact that PIXLER (the plaintiff) looks nothing like Buckholz (the guy with the felony arrest warrant), nor does PIXLER have similar fingerprints or other biometric information or physical characteristics, PIXLER was nevertheless booked on the warrant as Buckholz under SDCJ booking #23734047. PIXLER was placed in general population and not given any immediate medical treatment for his bipolar schizophrenia.”

Pixler alleges he was in jail for a little more than a month before police verified his identity.

2) Another search warrant for the San Diego ATM bomber’s house

A San Diego resident who unsuccessfully tried to bomb and burglarize two ATMs earlier this year was in the news again recently for being released on $50,000 bail.

On Oct. 9, the FBI executed another search warrant at the ATM bomber’s house and found additional tanks of flammable gas.

The suspect, a 44-year-old who lives in San Diego’s Mira Mesa neighborhood, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on charges of using explosives to damage property.

3) Search warrant targets alleged drug trafficking organization that operates in San Diego and Los Angeles

Since 2022, the DEA has been investigating a particular drug trafficking organization that allegedly includes two brothers who store and distribute drugs to buyers in San Diego and L.A., according to a federal search warrant.

Multiple coordinated drug buys by a confidential source, who is cooperating with the feds in exchange for lighter sentencing on drug charges of his own, led to the arrest of at least one of the brothers. The buys included cocaine and fentanyl sourced by someone who, according to the confidential source, appeared to be from Mexico.

The search warrant is for the iPhone of one of the brothers.

4) Alleged excessive force by San Diego Sheriff’s Office

For some reason, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department discreetly changed its name to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. But it seems like they’re still trying to acclimate to the rebrand, given that the agency’s portal for public records requests still uses Department.

One of the latest lawsuits filed against the sheriff was by a prisoner who goes into some elaborate detail about being punched, wrestled to the ground and told to “stop resisting” when he was arrested last May, followed by more alleged physical abuse by deputies once he was in jail.

According to county records, he was arrested on charges including DUI, carrying a firearm in a public place and resisting an officer.

5) Alleged excessive force by Orange police

The plaintiff in this case alleges that she was pulled over by police in the city of Orange, just south of Los Angeles, and then pulled from her car by the officer. She alleges the officer then punched her multiple times, leaving her on the ground in the fetal position “to avoid further injury and confrontation,” the complaint says. The plaintiff also says she suffered injuries to her head, neck, back, arms and legs, as well as “mental and emotional injuries.”