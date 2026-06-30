A month-end check in of the dockets in the Southern District of California:

Buy 4 Less drug smuggling tunnel

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges earlier this month against four suspected drug smugglers who had been using a tunnel to move product between Mexico and a Buy 4 Less grocery store on the U.S. side of the Otay Mesa port of entry.

Since then, all four were detained and pleaded not guilty on June 25. Another hearing is scheduled for July 31.

On a related note…

I filed a FOIA request with the DEA last year for all records related to cross-border drug smuggling tunnels discovered between the U.S. and Mexico since 2000. In addition to the tunnels identified in multiple federal court cases, I wanted to map out the locations of all other tunnels that had been discovered but not publicly disclosed because they weren’t involved in any prosecutions.

The DEA rejected my request in its entirety last year, saying drug tunnel locations are “classified to protect national security.” I appealed on the grounds that criminal complaints already do make tunnel locations public in some court cases, so unless federal agents are knowingly putting national security at risk when they put together those filings, the locations should be public.

I won a preliminary victory. A DOJ FOIA appeals staff member remanded my request back to the DEA for further processing, but DEA quickly followed up with another blanket rejection. This time they abandoned any pretense of protecting national security or confidentiality, and instead said finding the records would create “an unreasonable burden” because the DEA “does not maintain or index investigative records” in a way that would make them easy to find.

So it turns out they weren’t protecting national security, they’re just disorganized.

Alleged cocaine dealing in the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center parking lot

Two Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center employees allegedly bought cocaine multiple times from a suspected cross-border trafficker, according to an affidavit filed with a search warrant June 12.

The alleged trafficker, Manuel Perez Gastelum, pleaded not guilty last month to two counts related to cocaine trafficking.

One of the Sharp employees, identified only as L.B., had Perez saved in his phone as M Blueberry because he told agents that Perez sells blueberry and mango flavored cocaine, the affidavit alleges. Transactions between the two allegedly took place in the Sharp Chula Vista parking lot between this past March and May.

The affidavit doesn’t say exactly what L.B.’s does, but it described him “wearing scrubs and hospital booties” and meeting Perez in the parking lot near the MRI department. L.B. has also been under investigation by the DEA for trafficking narcotics by mail from California to the east coast, the affidavit alleges.

During a “consensual conversation,” L.B. named one other Sharp employee who allegedly bought cocaine from Perez more than once. It’s unclear if there will be charges against either Sharp employee.

I have reached out to Sharp for comment and will update ASAP if I hear back.

Indoor marijuana field

HSI and NCIS agents say they conducted a few undercover narcotics purchases that led to the arrest of an alleged dealer who had a marijuana field inside of his El Cajon, California, residence, according to a June 12 affidavit filed with a search warrant. Agents also seized more than $27,000 in cash, guns, 164 grams of psilocybin gummies and 77.2 grams of mushrooms.

Update

It’s been a long time without any updates on the three former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and co-conspirators who allegedly made money by allowing undocumented migrants across the border.

Former CBP agent Farlis Almonte and co-defendant Jose Batiz, who is not CBP, have a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 10.

Former CBP agent Kairy Quinonez, who accepted a plea deal earlier this year, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28.

Former CBP agent Ricardo Rodriguez, who accepted a plea deal, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.

Jaime Torres Jr., who accepted a plea deal and is the only one so far to be sentenced, got three years in prison with three years supervised release.