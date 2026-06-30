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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is what a porous border and a degraded enforcement culture produce: tunnels below, narcotics above, corruption inside agencies, and drugs moving through places ordinary Americans assume are safe. A hospital parking lot should not be a cocaine marketplace. A grocery store should not be a tunnel terminus. Border officers should not become paid gates. The DEA’s FOIA excuse is almost as telling as the cases themselves: first “national security,” then “too hard to find.” That is the administrative state in miniature. The cartels innovate. Bureaucracies stall. Citizens pay. America needs border control, corruption prosecutions, and public records that do not vanish into incompetence.

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