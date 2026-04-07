luke harold's substack

luke harold's substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

Here’s the caution flag: cases built on cooperating witnesses can be powerful—but they can also be fragile. When your narrative depends on insiders cutting deals, you’re often relying on people with every incentive to shift blame, exaggerate, or tailor their story to what prosecutors want to hear. That doesn’t make them useless—it makes them risky. The difference between corroborated testimony and self-serving fiction is everything. If the hard evidence backs them up, you’ve got a case. If it doesn’t, you’ve got a story. And in federal court, stories alone don’t convict—at least they’re not supposed to.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Luke Harold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture