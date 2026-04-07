Another leader in the Colombian drug trafficking organization Comandos de la Frontera has been indicted in California, according to a search warrant and affidavit recently filed.

Teodulio Anacona Papamija, named by Colombian newspaper El Tiempo as one of the group’s high ranking members, faces charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to the affidavit.

It’s the first new development in U.S. prosecution of Comandos de la Frontera, which is allegedly responsible for distributing more than 22,000 pounds of cocaine per month, since last year’s indictment of top leader Geovany Andrés Rojas.

Anacona was arrested Feb. 1 in Colombia, following an arrest warrant from U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California. The indictment does not appear to be publicly available yet, but the affidavit says it was filed Feb. 24. It’s unclear whether he’s in Colombia or has been extradited to the U.S.

Rojas, also known as Araña (spider in English), faces charges of international conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and narco terrorism and is still in Colombia. According to the Colombian news outlet El Espectador, his extradition to the U.S. has been approved by the country’s supreme court, but President Gustavo Petro has not yet signed off.

Comandos de la Frontera, known in English as the Border Command, has controlled the drug trade in Colombia’s Putumayo region since 2017.

Here are some key excerpts from the affidavit:

Comandos de la Frontera is one of the armed groups in the Putumayo region, one of Colombia’s preeminent cocaine-producing territories, currently working on a peace deal with the government. The area used to be controlled by the once-powerful Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, aka FARC, which signed their own peace agreement in 2016.

Cooperating witnesses have told investigators that Rojas and his command of more than 1,000 fighters in the area seized control of the Putumayo area in recent years over rival armed groups.

One cooperating witness said Anacona shot and killed a civilian family of three because he suspected them of spying for a rival group.

Another cooperating witness was a political leader in the Putumayo area who stayed in power by allowing Rojas to conduct drug trafficking operations. Rojas had previously sought this person’s removal.

Colombian law enforcement arrested Anacona while he was sleeping in Puerto Asis, Colombia, and seized two cell phones that are now in possession of the DEA and subject to the search warrant.

Approximately 10,000 kilograms of cocaine, equal to about 22,000 pounds, are distributed every month on average by Comandos de la Frontera. It is produced in “clandestine labs and other rural properties” used by the group. A cooperating witness said one lab had blue 60-gallon drums and white 20-gallon drums holding precursors used for cocaine production.

Share

Colombian law enforcement arrested Carlos Arley Correa Vidal, who worked for Anacona, and seized 400 grams of cocaine paste. Anacona allegedly ordered Correa’s murder due to suspicions that Correa was cooperating with law enforcement while in prison.

I reached out to a spokesperson from the Southern District of California to see if it’s possible to obtain the Anacona indictment.