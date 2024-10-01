On the eve of the final quarter of the year, which will usher in another free $30 of PACER searches, here is a compilation of Southern California lawsuits and criminal charges in September from CourtListener:

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1. Another allegation against Diddy

Out of all the handwritten lawsuits I’ve ever seen, this one definitely has the neatest penmanship. It was filed by Treymane Carroll, a transgender woman who has a criminal history of her own and is currently incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison. Carroll alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy in Studio City about 30 years ago.

2. Another lawsuit against TikTok

As the courts decide whether to allow TikTok to continue operating the U.S., the app’s parent company ByteDance still faces multiple lawsuits filed by parents of children who allegedly have anxiety, depression, eating disorders and other issues caused by the app. And then there’s this class action complaint that alleges ByteDance continues to collect personal information from children on the app. On a related note, the FTC announced in August that its investigation into TikTok over violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act led to a lawsuit by the DOJ.

3. Excessive force allegations against a Barstow police officer

A San Bernardino County resident alleges he had been bitten by a dog and his leg was bleeding when a Barstow police officer approached him while responding to a 911 call for a “physical disturbance.” It’s unclear based on the complaint what that was about, but the officer allegedly wrestled him to the ground and tased him multiple times without provocation. The complaint says the plaintiff suffered injuries including a finger sprain, shoulder sprain, taser burns, puncture wounds, a concussion and possible nerve damage.

4. Extorting migrants for even more money

Migrants who cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. typically pay smugglers large fees to guide them (in at least one case up to $20,000). A Grand Jury brought charges against smugglers who were operating throughout the southwest using that exact business model, except at the last minute they would hold the migrants hostage until their families or friends could provide an additional ransom payment on top of the smuggling fee.

5. Another cancer case allegedly caused by Roundup

Add one more to the long list of lawsuits against Monsanto over the weed-killing product Roundup and the side effects of its active ingredient, glyphosate. A 62-year-old Riverside County says he was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma after using Roundup for 25 years.

6. Trademark battle over ‘Netaverse’

Something called the Phinge Company is suing the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network, which broadcasts New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games, over the network’s use of “Netaverse.” Phinge says it started using the term to describe its software and hardware products before the YES Network began using it to describe a new type of camera angle for Nets basketball games.

7. Fraudulent loan with Upgrade

A Los Angeles resident is suing Upgrade, a company that offers loans and other financial services, over a $40,000 car loan that he says was fraudulently opened by someone else. The company allegedly advised him to file a police report, which he did, but ultimately Upgrade rejected his fraud claim due to “insufficient supporting evidence.”

8. ‘Recklessness, neglect and deliberate indifference’ allegedly led to a 19-year-old girl’s death in county care

A 19-year-old died while being held for drug rehab and other treatment by a crisis stabilization unit that was under the purview of San Luis Obispo County and Sierra Mental Wellness Group, and now her mother is suing over the alleged “recklessness, neglect and deliberate indifference to her constitutional and state rights and liberties.” The complaint alleges that the mother was not told her daughter was dead until about 8 to 10 hours after the time of death.