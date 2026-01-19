luke harold's substack

Richard Luthmann
6h

This is the real danger zone: guilt by association dressed up as “gang enforcement.” Once the feds slap a label on a group, they shortcut the Constitution—imputing every alleged act of that group to an individual for guilt and sentencing. That’s not justice; that’s collective punishment. Before any “gang” count survives—whether Tren de Aragua or La Cosa Nostra—there must be a preliminary hearing proving actual association by clear and convincing evidence, in open court, with confrontation and cross-examination. An indictment alone isn’t enough when the statute itself invites rights-trampling. Tattoos, proximity, vibes—none of that meets proof beyond a reasonable doubt. If labels can replace evidence, no one is safe.

