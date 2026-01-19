It’s been about seven months since Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, a Venezuelan resident of Nebraska, was charged with attempting to murder a federal agent who tried to arrest him for deportation.

A grand jury indictment followed on July 23. Hurtado-Cariaco pleaded not guilty days later.

In November, a superseding indictment quietly omitted the attempted murder charge, but added a count that the defendant knowingly provided support to Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

Hurtado-Cariaco’s attorney has now filed a motion Jan. 15 to dismiss all four counts in the superseding indictment. About half of a brief filed in support of the motion focuses on the Tren de Aragua count.

“As currently written, the count alleges simply that Mr. Hurtado-Cariaco was a ‘member’ of a gang, without more,” reads the brief, filed along with the motion on Jan. 15. “And without more, Count I is fatally unspecific because Mr. Hurtado-Cariaco cannot possibly defend against so broad an allegation.”

The brief echoes broader criticisms about the Trump administration liberally applying the Tren de Aragua label to Venezuelan immigrants.

As I wrote previously, an FBI and a Homeland Security Investigations agent approached Hurtado-Cariaco near his residence in Bellevue, Nebraska. He allegedly “began to violently resist their efforts to place him into custody,” according to a criminal complaint filed last June 19. While they were all on the ground, Hurtado-Cariaco allegedly put the HSI agent in a chokehold. The FBI agent then put Hurtado-Cariaco into a chokehold until he let go of the HSI agent.

A separate HSI agent testified during a preliminary hearing last June that Hurtado-Cariaco had a clock tattoo associated with Tren de Aragua, even though experts have warned that tattoos are often unreliable indicators about TDA membership. The agent also testified that immigration officials near the border of Honduras and Guatemala saw him with a group of males who “were wearing attire that is consistent with TDA members.”

Hurtado-Cariaco had a pending asylum application, court documents show. He is currently being detained pending further order of the court.

In the brief to support the motion to dismiss all counts, the defense also accuses prosecutors of conflating the gang-related accusation with the alleged assault on the federal officer. Both are included under Count I.

“Here, the wording of Count I suggests to the jury that ‘assaulting a federal officer’ (if it could be proven) is a recognized means of providing material support or resources,” Hurtado-Cariaco’s attorney wrote. “The statute says otherwise. This language wrongly allows the elements of Counts I and II-IV to bleed together in a way that is, at best, confusing and, at worst, provides the jury and Court with a plainly incorrect statement of the law.”

The other three counts are all related to the assaulting and resisting charges.

The defense is asking for Count II to be dismissed on the grounds of “failure to state an offense and duplicity,” in part claiming that it describes two different felonies.

The defense is asking for Counts III and IV to be dismissed for “failure to state an offense,” claiming that the language in the indictment (specifically by omitting the word “forcibly”) does not meet the threshold for the federal law Hurtado-Cariaco is accused of violating.

The motion – which, as an alternative option to dismissing the four counts, asks the court to at least pare down the language in Count I – allows the judge to rule on it without a hearing. Prosecutors have not yet responded to the motion, based on court filings available on PACER.

The U.S. attorney in Nebraska did not respond to a request for comment back in November about why the attempted murder charge was left off the superseding indictment.