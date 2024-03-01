Federal courthouse on Broadway in downtown San Diego. (Luke Harold)

Sharing a kind of random compilation of cases that I’ve come across so far in the first two months of the year with my free quarterly $30 on PACER, as well as on Courtlistener:

1. Previously convicted sex offender in possession of child porn

A resident of Borrego Springs, California, allegedly uploaded 147 images of child porn in May 2023. His online service provider tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerted the FBI’s Human Trafficking Squad in its San Diego Field Office.

The defendant, Robert Clonts, is a registered sex offender from a 1990 conviction of “lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.”

Social media profiles linked to the defendant’s email show that he graduated from San Diego State in 1981 and has worked in marketing.

The defendant was shown thumbnails of the 147 images and “confirmed they looked like the files he may have downloaded and stored using his cell phone which he subsequently lost,” the complaint alleges.

2. New Zealand drug trafficker arrested in a West Hollywood sting operation

A New Zealand drug trafficker, who also does business in Hong Kong, flew to the U.S. to purchase 20 kilos of cocaine from sellers who were actually undercover law enforcement. They met at the London hotel in West Hollywood to complete the transaction in what was really a sting operation. The trafficker was going to pay for the drugs with $150,000 in the cryptocurrency Tether (USDT).

He was arrested in December 2023, but the case is still ongoing in federal court in Los Angeles. It was the culmination of a monthslong undercover effort.

3. Tesla allegedly has lower driving range than advertised and has other issues

The plaintiff in this case, who works in Chula Vista, California, says that he ordered a used Tesla Model X from the Tesla website in August 2023. It was a blind purchase; Tesla staff supposedly wouldn’t even let him see pictures of the vehicle, which was being held in Dallas.

Now he’s suing the company for allegedly violating the Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

Among the litany of alleged issues:

The car’s range with a fully charged battery was 261 miles, not 295 miles as advertised.

There was “a bad smell (vinegar, moldy) coming out from the front vents of car’s air conditioning, most likely due to mold or mildew that has built up somewhere in the ventilation system.”

The 1,400-mile drive from Dallas to San Diego “became a nightmare.”

“Plaintiff and his elderly mother were at all times concerned they would be stranded on the road due to the vehicle’s reduced driving range.”

4. A different Tesla developed “unrepairable defects”

A Los Angeles County resident says he bought a 2019 Tesla Model 3 from a used car dealership for about $82,000 in December 2021.

But the car allegedly “developed unrepairable defects of materials and/or workmanship which Tesla has been unable to repair despite multiple warranty presentations,” the complaint alleges.

After bringing it to an authorized Tesla repair facility multiple times in 2023 for malfunctioning audio speakers, technicians allegedly said they couldn’t diagnose the problem.

A Tesla pre-litigation settlement program then told the plaintiff in January 2024 that the claim he filed over the speaker malfunction was “not qualified” for the program. That’s when he decided to sue.

5. Alleged discrimination and retaliation by a K9 training company

The plaintiff was on leave from his job with Alabama-based Global K9 Protection Group, where he trained dogs to detect explosives, to serve in the California National Guard.

Shortly after returning, the plaintiff was allegedly told by Global K9 that he owed about $7,700 in overpaid wages.

"Plaintiff had previously taken guard duty related leave on at least one occasion wherein he received his typical monthly salary,” the complaint alleges. “At no point was Plaintiff required to reimburse any or all parts of the wages received for any prior such leave.”

The plaintiff “involuntarily resigned” (was fired…?) after he informed Global K9 that he wouldn’t agree to pay the money back.

6. Trademark battle over the word “naked”

Naked Whey is a Florida company that owns many trademarks that include the word naked, such as Naked Goat, Less Naked, Get Naked and some sort of beverage called Nakedade.

Naked Warrior Recovery, a Delaware LLC, is an entirely separate company.

Naked Whey is suing Naked Warrior because Naked Warrior is allegedly using the word naked in its branding and promotional materials in ways that are “confusingly similar” to Naked Whey, the company’s complaint alleges.

7. Suing Apple over a hacked email account

The CFO and acting general counsel of Irvine-based Mobix Labs sued Apple after his me.com email account was allegedly hacked in January 2024. In February, it was used for phishing.

The email account, which he used for business and personal use, probably does not have any “specifically classified material” related to his work, the complaint says.

“However, some of the products of Mobix are subject to restrictions under ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulation which controls the export and import of defense-related articles and services on the United States Munitions List),” it adds.

According to the complaint, Apple did not assist with the plaintiff’s request to inactivate the account, provide any updates about what the account had been used for since being hacked, or provide other assistance.

8. The Mormon Church allegedly spent $1.4 billion in tithing funds on a mixed-use development

This complaint, filed by a married Mormon couple from San Leandro, California, starts off with a quote by LDS President Gordon B. Hinkley that says, in part, “to steal is evil … to cheat is wrong.”

Then it says:

Had LDS President Hinkley followed his own words about the importance of being truthful instead of falsely representing how the Corporation of the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (“LDS Corporation”) was using the hard-earned money donated by church members, this case (along with the plethora of other similar cases filed in the past year across the country) would never have been necessary.

The complaint cites a whistleblower who told the IRS that the church had spent $1.4 billion to finance City Creek Center, a mixed-use development in Salt Lake City.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of allegations and issues, including a settlement with the SEC, involving the Mormon church over misusing money that its members donated for tithing purposes.

The couple that filed this particular complaint in Los Angeles said they have donated about $40,000 to the church from 2003 to 2020.

9. $45,000 to bring some meth from Los Angeles to Tahiti

The defendants in this case were flying from LAX to Tahiti when TSA noticed anomalies as they went through security, which turned out to be 4.418 kilos of meth between the two of them.

One defendant said he was in L.A. to do some shopping and denied knowledge of the meth, which was found in his carry-on roller bag. The other defendant said she had been offered $45,000 to make a delivery from L.A. to Tahiti, but didn't know what exactly what she was delivering.

10. Caught with cocaine in the trunk, but tried to explain that he thought he was smuggling a person

The defendant was crossing into the U.S. at San Diego County’s Otay Mesa port of entry. Agents noticed anomalies in the passenger side and quarter panel of his vehicle, based on a Z-portal X-ray and narcotic detection dog alert.

Then they found 29 packages with about 35 kilos of cocaine.

The defendant said he thought he was smuggling a person, which is what he agreed to do for $3,000. He said he had smuggled a person once before on the orders of four men who took him from his home and Tijuana and told him he needed to make the trips across the border “or he would be harmed.”

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