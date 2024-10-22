[tw: sexual assault, violence]

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of a long list of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that fight human trafficking in San Diego, one of the hotspots in the U.S. for children who are forced into prostitution.

The task force gets little coverage, although it did get some recent headlines for a sting operation at Comic-Con back in July 2024.

So to keep track of its work, here is an abridged timeline of federal human trafficking charges that agencies with the task force have won convictions for, or are in the middle of.

My plan is to update this page, and this interactive map, regularly with more cases:

From Las Vegas to San Diego

Complaint filed: July 26, 2024

Surveillance footage from the complaint. (screenshot)

Summary: A 16-year-old girl from Las Vegas called the National City Police Department to report that she was a human trafficking victim. She said she met her pimp, who went by Louii, when he messaged her on Instagram. Weeks later, he allegedly brought her to Los Angeles, where she was forced into sex work on Figueroa Street and on Megapersonals. Louii then allegedly brought her to National City, where they stayed at Studio 6 on Roosevelt Avenue.

The alleged victim escaped to a nearby Denny’s, where she made contact with law enforcement. She was eventually released to her stepbrother, who brought her back to Las Vegas. Louii is facing charges for attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Verdict: TBD — case in progress

Sentence: TBD — case in progress

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Sex trafficking victim escapes and calls police

Complaint filed: Aug. 9, 2021

Summary: A 21-year-old woman told task force officers that Ashton Tylon Amir Jordan had recruited her to work for him as a prostitute in Phoenix and San Diego. Jordan also managed an online profile for her. She said she had to make $1,800 per day, which all went to him, with no days off.

Jordan also had rules. The victim “was to keep her head down and not speak with other African-American males; she had to give him all the money she made from a commercial sex transaction immediately; and she had to walk in front of him when they walked together. If AF did not follow the rules, she stated that JORDAN would slap or punch her body.”

There were also times when “he did not let her eat.”

After about a month, the victim contacted family to tell them she wasn’t happy and wanted to leave. Jordan found those messages on her phone, which led to a physical confrontation at the Baymont Hotel in downtown San Diego. He punched her multiple times and held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. The victim escaped the hotel and eventually found someone at another nearby hotel to give her shelter in their room while they called the police.

Verdict: Guilty of transportation for purposes of prostitution, based on a plea deal.

Sentence: 9 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

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Undercover operation leads to conviction of a pimp named Drip

Complaint filed: April 26, 2021

Summary: From a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alert, task force officers zeroed in on Samaje Alben Evans, believed to be a pimp known as Drip. Drip was allegedly in control a 17-year-old girl who had been reported as a runaway juvenile and coerced into sex work in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and San Diego.

Officers found a profile on Megapersonals with pictures of what appeared to be the missing girl.

One of the task force officers, acting undercover, contacted the number in the profile to set up a “date” at the Marriott Marquis Hotel at 333 W. Harbor Drive in San Diego. Evans was arrested at the scene.

The victim told officers that she had agreed to give Evans all of her sex work earnings — about $1,500 per day — while he provided for her food, clothes, hair and other expenses.

Verdict: Guilty on coercion and enticement; criminal forfeiture, based on a plea deal.

Sentence: 6 years in federal prison, followed by 7 years of supervised release.

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17-year-old girl told her mom that two men ‘were going to force her into prostitution’

Complaint filed: June 2, 2020

Summary: The San Diego Police Department got an email from a woman saying that her 17-year-old daughter had run away with her boyfriend, Keithshawn Lyles Spurlock. When the mother tried to confront the daughter at an El Cajon hotel, the daughter said “she had made an arrangement with her pimp, ‘Deen,’ and had to follow up as he is a gang member, knows where she lives, and shot up a house days prior.”

The daughter later told her mom that Spurlock and Deen “were going to force her into prostitution” and that “her safety was in jeopardy.” She was at an Escondido hotel.

Police began surveilling the hotel, Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, and saw Spurlock driving out of the parking lot in an SUV with one other male and three girls (including the daughter). Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the SUV sped up in an attempt to get away. It collided with four other cars and came to a stop. All of the occupants fled on foot.

The three girls, all under 18, were located and Spurlock was arrested. The other male, Deen Banks, could not be located. Banks is named in the complaint but it’s unclear based on this particular complaint whether he was ever arrested.

The daughter said Spurlock and Banks put pictures of her on Megapersonals and set up “dates” for her. She estimated giving them $1,000 nightly from her earnings.

Verdict: Guilty of sex trafficking of children; criminal forfeiture, based on a plea deal.

Sentence: 7.5 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release for Spurlock.

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Father/son traffickers were both talking to undercover officers

Complaint filed: Sept. 7, 2018

An excerpt of the texts between the father and son defendants included in the complaint. (screenshot)

Summary: A Reno, Nevada, resident used Facebook to recruit a 27-year-old San Diego woman to work for him as a prostitute — except she was really an undercover deputy U.S. Marshal working with the San Diego County Sheriff. The Reno resident’s son, Andre Anthony Franklin, made the trip with him to San Diego to pick up the “woman,” who had also told him “she” had a 16-year-old sister who wanted to be put to work.

After Franklin and his father were arrested at a San Diego Ramada Inn, located at 700 National City Blvd., agents found out that Franklin had been communicating with an officer from Napa, California, who was posing as a woman in a separate but similar undercover operation.

Verdict: Guilty of attempted enticement of a minor; criminal forfeiture, following a jury trial.

Sentence: 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Only the son was included in this particular complaint, but the father also faced charges and was found guilty. I’ll have to update this later with those details.