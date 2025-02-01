Following a lot of reporting over the last few years about how Trump and Republicans have made inroads in once deep-blue Beverly Hills, it doesn’t look like there’s been anything written about how Trump actually flipped the city in 2024.

Here is a link to a series of interactive charts, featuring data analysis by me and coding from Claude.ai, that shows how all Los Angeles County communities voted in the 2024 election.

Here’s a little of what’s happened since 2016, when Hillary Clinton had nearly double the Beverly Hills votes as Trump:

After the 2016 presidential election, Trump won a single Beverly Hills neighborhood. A local resident told the L.A. Times: “He’s the person who is going to make America glorious again. I love him. I like him. I believe that he is going to be like Nixon.”

After the 2020 presidential election, Trump won two neighborhoods. But Beverly Hills Mayor Les Friedman said he didn’t think much had changed. “I don’t really sense a big change in political outlooks,” he told the L.A. Times.

In September 2023, Trump said Beverly Hills residents “don’t smell so good.”

In November 2020, Fox News reported on a resident who had been leading pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills: Trump supporters had gathered every week for nearly four months along one of Beverly Hills’ main thoroughfares. Shiva Bagheri, the rally organizer and a resident, told the newspaper in October that events were meant to encourage “the silent majority” to transform into the “loud lion majority.”

Individual contributions to Trump campaign committees had been trending upward, especially in election years. In the leadup to the 2024 election, Republican luminaries such as former Clippers co-owner Shelly Sterling, Igor and Lisa Korbatov (both of whom were involved in a deal that supposedly resulted in Trump paying $0 for a Rodeo Drive mansion, which he later sold for $9.5 million), and a who’s who of real estate executives chipped in.

In the 2024 election, Trump led Beverly Hills with 8,968 votes. Kamala Harris had 8,123, a lower total than Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

Luke Harold/ggplot/claude.ai

Days after the 2024 election, the Beverly Hills Unified School District had to limit students’ ability to assemble after some chaotic pro-Trump demonstrations. "While student political expression is an important tenet, it does have limits,” the district’s high school principal told ABC7.

A teacher in the Beverly Hills Unified School District has alleged wrongful termination after making a Facebook post critical of Trump. Her post was prompted by an event at the high school. "I was, however, disheartened by a recent event on campus the day after the election,” she wrote, according to FOX11. “A MAGA faction dressed in full Trump regalia (banners draped around them, flying banners, red hats) not only had a MAGA rally on campus but harassed & intimidated many other non-MAGA students and specifically targeted the class where the Black Student Union was meeting, yelling all kinds of racial slurs.”

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