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There are at least a couple other media outlets that beat me to this one but it seemed too good to pass up, so …

The nonprofit Education Support Center had a mission “to help everyone in need in San Diego,” according to its website, including through a “drug-free community” program.

“We offer support for anyone who wants to free their lives from drug and/or alcohol addiction,” said its website, which has been taken down but still accessible through the Wayback Machine.

Following a November 2023 grand jury indictment, Education Support Center operator Algernon Legrand Lundy faces federal charges for 1) possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and 2) possession of meth with intent to distribute. Federal investigators are also alleging that the nonprofit was a money-laundering front for the drug proceeds and didn’t actually provide any of the programs on its website.

The nonprofit did have a physical location in San Diego County, but an FBI task force officer wrote in a Feb. 6 asset seizure warrant:

“During surveillance on multiple occasions, law enforcement witnesses LUNDY arriving to the business location late in the afternoon and leaving shortly thereafter. Law enforcement did not identify any activity consistent of with lawful business operations.”

The November 2023 indictment went unnoticed in the media when it was unsealed a few months ago, likely because it’s a very nondescript accounting of the charges. The Feb. 6 asset seizure warrant fills in a lot more detail about the allegations against Lundy and how he used Education Support Group:

The assets being seized through the warrant were about $140,000 in a Robinhood account that federal investigators allege came from drug proceeds.

Federal investigators learned about the alleged money laundering through Education Support Group while Lundy was out on probation following his Feb. 2, 2023, arrest by San Diego police for transportation and sale of meth and fentanyl. (He pleaded guilty and received a suspended jail sentence of four years along with two years of probation.)

In addition to Education Support Group, Lundy allegedly used San Diego-area casinos to launder money by exchanging cash, typically tens of thousands of dollars per transaction, for casino credits.

The asset seizure warrant mentions a series of search warrants that were issued in November 2024 for six properties associated with Lundy: “As a result of the search warrant, law enforcement found approximately three kilograms of suspected fentanyl, two mechanical and electronically operated kilogram presses, and approximately $16,000 US currency. Additionally, suspected fentanyl residue was discovered inside the office space belonging to LUNDY’s “Education Support Center.”

(Those search warrants are listed as sealed on PACER, where federal court documents are stored, but that was while the grand jury indictment was also still under seal; since everything is out in the open now, I’ve asked the court if the warrants can be made public.)

Additionally, Education Support Center is listed as delinquent on the California Department of Justice website. Delinquency notice letters from the state in recent years have warned the nonprofit that its registration renewals and financial disclosures are not up to date.