Jose Pliego-Pineda had been living in the U.S. continuously since 2008, court documents show, most recently in Riverside, California. He has a wife, three children who are U.S. citizens and a daughter who is a DACA recipient.

But in February 2025, ICE filed a criminal complaint against Pliego-Pineda alleging that he has been living in the U.S. illegally all that time after multiple past deportations. He pleaded not guilty to a felony count and was released on bond.

The trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 24.

But federal agents in SUVs pulled over and arrested Pliego-Pineda on Saturday morning, Feb. 21, while he was in the passenger seat with his wife, Marina Morales Santiago, behind the wheel. ICE deported him to Mexico by the end of the day, court documents show.

Morales Santiago said in a court declaration that she asked during the arrest why they were taking her husband right before the trial.

“The agent responded that they were aware of the upcoming trial but stated that he was under arrest,” she said.

Pliego-Pineda’s attorneys filed an emergency motion that day asking for his release from immigration custody or for the case to be dismissed with prejudice.

“With Mr. Pliego-Pineda’s placement into immigration custody, the defense team has no knowledge of his current location,” they wrote in the motion, “it has no means of communicating with him, and it cannot engage in rudimentary trial preparations with Mr. Pliego-Pineda. In effect, the defense cannot prepare for trial on the eve of trial.”

His sudden arrest and deportation happened about a week after defense attorneys gave the court a status update that accused prosecutors of missing pretrial deadlines for completing jury instructions, in addition to failing to provide a complete witness list and other discovery. A plea deal also fell through in late January.

The defense called it an “abusive practice of subjecting a criminal defendant to a detention hearing to only later place that person into immigration custody during the critical stages of trial preparation.”

“This case is a continuation of that abusive practice,” reads one court filing. “However, this case goes further in that Mr. Pliego-Pineda was days from his trial after nearly a year of pretrial release.”

It’s only the latest in a growing number of cases to raise questions about immigration enforcement undercutting court proceedings for those who are on both tracks. Most notably there has been the ongoing case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

CPR News also reported that in Colorado, prosecutors have been left frustrated at their inability to pursue justice against defendants who are removed by immigration enforcement before their criminal charges can play out.

In this case, it’s the defense left arguing that their client is being denied a fair trial because of superseding ICE operations. Court documents show they were prepared to argue that Pliego-Pineda has owned property, consistently filed federal and state taxes, was known to DHS by virtue of his daughter’s DACA application, and that the statute of limitations applied.

ICE and prosecutors on the Pliego-Pineda case did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the timing of Pliego-Pineda’s arrest and deportation, or whether they coordinated with each other.

What’s next

Even if the case is dismissed, the defense still wants to proceed Feb. 24 with a hearing about the government’s role in the sudden arrest and deportation, after Pliego-Pineda was out on pretrial release for a year without incident.

“The decision to remove Mr. Pliego-Pineda now and with such alacrity was a targeted deprivation of his trial rights,” the defense wrote in a subsequent court filing. “The government apprehended and removed Mr. Pliego-Pineda three days before his trial, so it did not have to try the very criminal matter it commenced. The government’s abuse of the criminal process could not be starker; the loss of Mr. Pliego-Pineda’s trial rights could not be more evident.”

Prosecutors filed their own motion over the weekend to dismiss the case with prejudice, which provided the first public notice that Pliego-Pineda had already been deported. They argue that the dismissal “would moot the other requests” by the defense.

As of the end of the day Feb. 23, there are no rulings on the motions publicly available on PACER.

Backstory

Pliego-Pineda was convicted of selling drugs in Orange County almost 40 years ago, according to the criminal complaint, followed by deportations in 1991 and 1998. A court filing by the defense mentioned an additional deportation in 2007.

“His love for his family and this country which he claims as his own compelled him to reenter and remain in the United States soon after,” that document said.

In November 2023, the Riverside Sheriff’s Department had Pliego-Pineda in custody and noticed that he was wanted by ICE, according to the complaint. (I’ve reached out to RSD for more information about why he was in custody at that point.) The sheriff’s department notified the Department of Homeland Security’s Law Enforcement Support Center.

ICE followed up about a year and a half later with the criminal complaint in federal court.

Pliego-Pineda was originally represented by public defender Luisa Tamez, who filed a motion to postpone the previously scheduled trial date of November 2025 to July 2026 due to her parental leave. She argued that it “is necessary and appropriate in this case to afford Mr. Pliego-Pineda continuity of counsel.”

Prosecutors did not oppose the motion, but U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner denied it because her proposed new trial date was “overly protracted.” About two weeks later he made a separate decision to reschedule it to Feb. 24. Tamez had already withdrawn.

As of Monday night, the first day of Pliego-Pineda’s trial is still listed on the court website for 9 a.m. at the Roybal Federal Building. Pending rulings on the motions, it’s unclear how the day will proceed.