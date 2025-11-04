It’s the eve of California’s Election Day for Proposition 50, which would redraw congressional maps ahead of schedule to favor Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections and is expected to pass. Here are a few quick observations about the campaign finance data:

1. A lot of opposition in and around Palo Alto

Click here for an interactive map of campaign contributions made by California residents to committees that supported and opposed Proposition 50. (Data analysis by Luke Harold, coding by Claude [Anthropic]).

Partisan politics in California have historically divided the state between more liberal coastal areas and more conservative rural communities farther east. So in the Proposition 50 campaign finance battle, it’s interesting to note that the No on 50 dollars are eclipsing pro-50 campaign contributions in and around Palo Alto.

To a lesser degree, Proposition 50 opposition also jumps out at you from Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, if you look at this interactive map that shows how much money Californians have donated for or against Prop. 50.

(However, there are two disclaimers: 1) Not all individual contributions have to be itemized on campaign finance disclosures; small dollar ones are legally allowed to be excluded, but they do have to be reflected in reported totals, and 2) A lot of the money that goes to these campaign committees comes from PACs and special interest groups that collect money from all over the country, leaving an incomplete picture about where exactly contributors are from.)

2. Support by state

(Note: the “NA” at the top of the next two graphs means “not available,” because the state wasn’t listed in that particular line of data. Virtually all of those contributions came from PACs or other special interest groups that do not list a state, as mentioned above. Sometimes they list the state where the organization is based — usually Washington, D.C. — but that’s kind of misleading because, again, as already described, they’re giving money that comes to them from all over the country. So that’s why the D.C. totals are artificially inflated in the next two charts, which are based strictly on the state listed in each individual contribution.)

Based on campaign committee data available on Cal Access as of Nov. 1, 2025. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

3. Opposition by state

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC based in D.C., accounts for almost all of the D.C. money:

Based on campaign committee data posted on Cal Access as of Nov. 1, 2025. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

4. Out of state opponents

Physicist Charles Munger Jr., tech entrepreneur Thomas Siebel, and former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick have been mentioned in the news as some of Prop. 50’s most high profile opponents in California, but here are some of the top contributions against the ballot measure that came from out of state:

Source: Cal Access data as of Nov. 1, 2025. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

5. In-state supporters

Source: Cal Access data as of Nov. 1, 2025. (Luke Harold/ggplot)

Other names a little further down the list include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy, The Wonderful Company owners Stewart and Lynda Resnick, and Hyatt heir John Pritzker.

Access to the data and my analysis is available on Github.