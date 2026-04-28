Seven protesters so far have taken plea deals in a case stemming from damage done to a California Highway Patrol vehicle during a June 8 protest in Downtown L.A. (Luke Harold)

One new charge for assaulting a federal after the third No Kings protest, two protesters found guilty of stalking but are now waiting for a ruling on motions for acquittal, and seven plea deals stemming from the first large-scale protest in Downtown L.A. after the immigration raids began:

1. At least one more protester faces felony charges of assaulting a federal officer after the last No Kings protest in Downtown Los Angeles. The defendant allegedly picked up a tear gas canister that a Customs and Border Protection agent threw into a crowd gathered at the driveway of the Roybal federal building on Alameda Street. The canister struck one of the CBP agents in the chest, the complaint alleges.

According to the complaint, the defendant “admitted he threw an object at a group of officers but said that he was not targeting a specific officer.” He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment April 24.

On that note, if they charged everyone who picked up a tear gas canister and lobbed it back toward federal agents that day, there would be a lot more than one complaint.

Share

2. Amid all the reports about cases against protesters that have “crumbled,” and how it’s “amateur hour” at the U.S. attorney’s office, the government just scored maybe its biggest victory in court.

Nine protesters from June 8 last year in Los Angeles (the week before the first No Kings) were indicted for allegedly setting fire to a California Highway Patrol vehicle and throwing other objects at it, in addition to impeding/obstructing federal officers.

Over the last week, seven have accepted plea deals. Trial dates are pending for the other two.

Also worth noting: There were questions in the early stages of this case about representation for all the defendants, given the impacts of the funding crisis for court-appointed criminal defense attorneys.

The government filed an eight-page memo saying that the court could compel the attorneys to serve without pay under the consequence of imprisonment for contempt.

Two co-reps from the Criminal Justice Act Panel responded with a 29-page filing that urged the court to “reject the extraordinary call to conscript attorneys into involuntary unpaid service.”

“The government’s suggestion that CJA panel attorneys should now be compelled—on pain of imprisonment—to accept even more unpaid appointments is deeply insulting to the extraordinary sacrifices they have already made,” the filing said.

3. Federal agents followed a South L.A. TikToker as he pulled away from his home in a Camry, then boxed him in with their cars, broke his windows, shot him, charged him with assaulting an agent for accelerating forward and backward into agents’ cars, and then filed a criminal complaint that failed to mention that they shot him.

Agents had an administrative arrest warrant to take him into custody for immigration proceedings.

The government is appealing a judge’s decision last December to dismiss that case against the defendant, Carlitos Ricardo Parias, for reasons including Parias’s lack of access to counsel and the government missing deadlines to produce bodycam footage.

Parias is currently in ICE custody at the Adelanto detention facility.

4. Three protesters followed an ICE agent from the federal building in Downtown Los Angeles last August, acting in a rapid response capacity. But it turned out the agent was heading to his Baldwin Park home.

Two of the protesters, Cynthia Raygoza and Ashleigh Brown, were found guilty of stalking after a jury trial in March.

The government declared that “justice has been served.”

But in May, a federal judge will rule on motions for acquittal filed by both defendants.

An attorney for Brown argued that her actions that day were “protected by long-settled First Amendment principles.”

An attorney for Raygoza wrote that it “was nothing more than a protest against ICE by the defendants.”

5. A protester allegedly started writing something in permanent marker on a bollard at the entrance to the driveway of the Roybal federal building on Alameda Street last July, according to a criminal complaint. As one of the DHS officers came to detain her, another protester “used both hands to grab the shoulder straps” of the officer’s bullet proof vest and “began shaking” him.

The first protester with the marker allegedly also spit in the ear and face of a DHS officer as they brought her to a holding cell.

Both were charged with assault on a federal officer, but the case against them was dismissed with prejudice earlier this month.