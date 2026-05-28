The first No Kings protest in Downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2026. (Luke Harold)

The latest batch of legal claims I received from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show some additional allegations that weren’t reported during last year’s protests against immigration enforcement – including another journalist shot by less-lethal projectiles and a protester struck in the head by a flashbang grenade.

Those two and more are now included in my L.A. police legal claims tracker, which includes LASD and LAPD.

As a reminder, the claims are allegations against the departments, and are typically a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit. They are only the first step in establishing the facts and whether police have any legal liability.

By now, many of the ones listed below are likely either settled, rejected or now in front of a judge. Please contact LAPD or LASD for the most up-to-date information on any given claim.

At this point I also have to note the disparity between the city of Los Angeles and the county. I file public records requests with both of them each month asking for the previous month’s legal claims that have been filed against LAPD and LASD.

The L.A. city attorney’s office provides the claims against LAPD within weeks, if not days.

L.A. County counsel still has not produced any claims against LASD from 2026, after taking months to produce the relatively small batch I asked for from 2025 – including the ones listed below:

Deputies allegedly caused nearly $8,000 in damages to a vehicle, including a cracked windshield, with rubber bullets fired during a June 7, 2025, protest in Compton. The claimant parked the car at the Arco station on Alondra and Atlantic.

Journalist Nicholas Stern was also at the above protest. As covered previously in the media: He was struck by a less-lethal projectile even though he “was not posing an imminent threat, nor was anyone in his vicinity.” The claim says Stern needed immediate medical care to remove the casing of a less-lethal projectile embedded in his leg, causing him to bleed and pass out.

Another journalist was struck in the ankle with a less-lethal projectile on June 7 at Alondra and Atlantic, causing a deep gash, and had to be carried to safety before receiving emergency medical care. “He has been in continuous agonizing pain, making it difficult to make the slightest movements,” according to the claim. “He is currently unable to walk without assistive devices.”

At the same protest as all three of the above, this claimant’s vehicle was allegedly damaged when deputies deployed less-lethal weapons for crowd control.

Kelsey McMurtry, who was featured in this New York Times video about LAPD violence at last year’s protests, filed a claim with Los Angeles County seeking $10 million in damages. “Ms. McMurtry was trampled and dragged by police horses on the street and shot with rubber bullets by officers” on June 8, the claim says, specifically mentioning LAPD. She filed a separate claim with the city of Los Angeles.

Share

Another June 8 protester filed a claim with the county, in addition to the city, of Los Angeles after an LAPD officer allegedly shot her directly in the face with a less-lethal projectile in Downtown L.A.

A protester in Downtown Los Angeles on June 14, the first No Kings Day, “was dazed, bleeding from the head, and may have lost consciousness” after a flashbang grenade struck him in the head, leading to five stitches and a concussion diagnosis.

As the L.A. Times recently covered, another protester from No Kings Pt. 1 is seeking damages after losing hearing in one ear when officers struck him with a less-lethal projectile. “Not only was Mr. Moore posing absolutely no threat, but he was also turning around to leave the area when he was shot. When he was hit, Mr. Moore immediately lost hearing in both of his ears and his right ear began bleeding.”

There are also plenty of other claims unrelated to protests, such as this:

A prisoner in L.A.’s Twin Towers correctional facility filed a claim alleging prisoners were being denied bi-weekly changes of clothing that they are entitled to by law.