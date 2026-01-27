A Dodge Caravan that was allegedly used to bring a convicted felon on and off Camp Pendleton, where he was living for a year without authorization. (screenshot)

For about a year, a four-time convicted felon was allegedly living unauthorized at a residence on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, where he was storing guns and only able to come and go while hidden in the back of a vehicle driven by an active duty corporal.

A complaint filed earlier this month charges the defendant, James Andrew White, with a felony count of possessing a firearm as a felon and a misdemeanor count of trespassing on a military installation. An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 12.

White had been living for more than one year in a house located on Camp Pendleton property leased by Cpl. Nicholas Rosa and his wife Heaven Rosa, court documents allege. Cpl. Rosa was read his Miranda rights and his rights under the Uniform Code of Military Justice when White was arrested on Jan. 16, but it’s unclear at the moment if the Rosas are facing any consequences.

The residence is owned by Liberty Housing, which leases to active duty service members and some civilians who have access to the base.

The complaint and an affidavit filed with a search warrant indicate that White served in the military, but it’s unclear which branch or where.

According to the affidavit, White has not had any official access to Camp Pendleton since he received a three-week temporary clearance in August 2024.

He allegedly avoided leaving the residence due to his lack of credentials, but sometimes would come and go while hidden in the back of his Dodge Caravan driven by the Rosas.

A Camp Pendleton spokesperson referred questions about Rosa to a different Marine Corps email address, and questions about White to a federal courts spokesperson, who said she did not know.

A public defender representing White did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the affidavit, a confidential source contacted an officer in Camp Pendleton’s Criminal Investigation Division on Dec. 10 about White. The source lived in the house with White and the Rosas, but got kicked out when White “became jealous when CS interacted with White’s girlfriend.”

The complaint lists four previous felony convictions for White from 2014 to 2017 (White allegedly told authorities that there were six total). These include, according to Virginia court records, a larceny conviction for issuing a bad check, prescription forgery and making a false statement on a criminal history consent form.

While arresting White, agents also carried out the search warrant and found:

.22 caliber Marlin Glenfield rifle

.22 caliber Marline Model 70HC rifle

about 170 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

about 30 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition

multiple individual rounds of various calibers

White said in a post-arrest statement that the rifles were “family heirlooms,” the complaint alleges. He added that the ammo in his room was to “train working dogs.”

“He also stated that he inherited the firearms from his father in 2021 and that he moved to California in August 2024,” the document continues. “Based on open-source information, Marlin manufactures its rifles outside of California. Therefore, both rifles traveled in interstate commerce to come to California.”

As for Cpl. Rosa: “Rosa admitted that White had resided within their residence with his permission for approximately one year. Rosa related he had no knowledge of White’s criminal history, and claimed that White enters the installation using his Veteran Identification card.”

The affidavit alleges that there is no record of White receiving access to Camp Pendleton since September 2024, but he was denied “several times” between then and November 2025. The affidavit alleges that “the Rosas are secreting White onto Camp Pendleton” in the Caravan.

“Rosa again stated there were no firearms within the residence.” Heaven Rosa also said no firearms were in the residence.

[updated Jan. 27, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. PST with responses from Camp Pendleton and federal courts spokespeople]