luke harold's substack

luke harold's substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Graham's avatar
Elizabeth Graham
8h

We have a man convicted of 34 felony counts living in the White House. He was also found guilty of extensive fraud, and of sexually attacking E. Jean Carroll in a dress room at a department store - so the court ordered him to be labeled a sexual predator.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Luke Harold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture