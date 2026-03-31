A stock photo of an oil tanker, but not one of the sanctioned ones mentioned in the article. Photo by Shaah Shahidh on Unsplash

Rosalind was one of four tankers sanctioned by the Trump administration on Dec. 31, 2025, along with their owners, for allegedly being part of a shadow fleet helping Venezuela profit in the illicit oil economy.

But on the same day the U.S. announced the sanctions, Rosalind owner Winky International Limited effectively ceased to exist. It sold Rosalind, its one and only ship, to an undisclosed buyer, and its Marshall Islands corporate registration was annulled.

The treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control promises civil or criminal penalties against those who violate U.S. sanctions. But open source records show how Winky and the other vessel owners recently targeted, all tied to China or Hong Kong, are owned by shell companies that shield the real operators from accountability.

Before pivoting to Venezuela, Rosalind and two of the other ships had also moved sanctioned oil for Russia, according to a Ukrainian sanctions database.