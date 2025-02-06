A little outside my normal wheelhouse but it’s been three days and I don’t see any other coverage of this story, which encapsulates a growing threat to patient privacy, so …

A class action complaint alleges that “renowned” Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Jaime Schwartz didn’t do enough to protect his patients’ records, including photos and personal data, from hackers who have posted them online.

The complaint was filed Feb. 3 in the Central District of California with eight plaintiffs from all over the U.S.

Schwartz has offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai, according to his website, and has made multiple television appearances.

“Despite charging clients thousands of dollars and having access to their deeply private medical information, Dr. Schwartz disregarded basic security measures necessary to protect that information from malicious cyberattacks,” alleges the class action complaint. “Dr. Schwartz and others in the medical field – and in the plastic surgery field specifically – have been warned for years by government agencies and professional organizations that they are targets for hackers who seek sensitive patient data for ransom and extortion.”

The complaint mentions two cyber attacks against Dr. Schwartz: one in October 2023 and another in March 2024.

The first one, which involved patient data being posted to the dark web, was included in a timeline of cyber attacks on plastic surgery practices compiled by databreaches.net. It was also documented by breachsense.

That same month, the FBI issued a warning titled “Cybercriminals are Targeting Plastic Surgery Offices and Patients.”

“The FBI is warning the public about cybercriminals who target plastic surgery offices, surgeons thereof, and patients to harvest personally identifiable information and sensitive medical records, to include sensitive photographs in some instances. Once successful, cybercriminals use social engineering techniques to enhance the harvested data and extort individuals for cryptocurrency.”

But the FBI had actually been issuing warnings dating back 10 years.

Other organizations such as the American Medical Association and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have issued similar warnings and advice on best practices for keeping patient records safe.

“By failing to keep patient records private, your organization could face substantial penalties under HIPAA’s Privacy and Security Rules, as well as potential harm to its reputation within your community,” reads a 2019 AMA article.

A 2023 study titled “Clinicians’ Perspectives on Healthcare Cybersecurity and Cyber Threats” adds:

The healthcare industry has been experiencing increased cyber threats and attacks, resulting in more data breaches. In the last decade, these incidents have tripled in the US, with ransomware attacks alone affecting over 42 million patients from 2016 to 2021. Almost all hospitals (90%) have had at least one data breach, with 45% experiencing five or more in 2016 [3]. Healthcare was the target of 24% of all cyberattacks in 2019. Due to these breaches, the US healthcare system is projected to incur a loss of approximately $6 billion, estimated at $7.13 million per incident, compared to $3.86 million in other industries.

Following the March 2024 cyberattack against Dr. Schwartz, the hackers have been posting patient information online in alphabetical order.

“It is only a matter of time before the hackers reach their names in the alphabet and release their names, home addresses, medical information, and private images,” the complaint says, referring to the eight plaintiffs.

I have reached out to Dr. Schwartz’s office for comment and will update ASAP if I hear back.