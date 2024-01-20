8 excerpts from the complaint filed against Knicks owner James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual assault, trafficking
A former massage therapist for the Eagles rock band filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, detailing alleged 'unlawful sex trafficking and manipulation' by both men
(tw: sexual assault)
New York Knicks owner James Dolan is accused of raping and trafficking a massage therapist by leading her straight into a hotel room with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, according to a federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Jan. 1…