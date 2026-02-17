San Diego/Tijuana border. (Luke Harold)

A quick roundup of border-related cases that have come through the dockets so far in 2026, including two alleged truck shipments of meth that government attorneys surprisingly did not publicize:

Border Patrol agent hit with a rock … A Border Patrol agent chased down and tackled a migrant who had allegedly crossed into the U.S. illegally about two miles west of the Otay Mesa port of entry. As they struggled on the ground, the migrant allegedly struck the agent in the head with a rock multiple times to loosen the agent’s hold. The migrant said in a post-arrest interview that he “felt short of breath” as the agent was “squeezing his stomach area with his legs,” according to the complaint. The agent needed staples on his head.

CBP agent punches border crosser … While trying to cross into the U.S. at the San Ysidro port of entry, the plaintiff in this case alleges that a Customs and Border Protection agent “became agitated, lost his temper, and suddenly punched” him, according to his complaint for damages.

$29,000 to be smuggled into the U.S. … Customs and Border Protection allegedly found a Chinese national concealed within the passenger-side quarter panel of a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver said he was crossing through the Otay Mesa port of entry to buy a piñata in Buena Park. According to a federal affidavit, the Chinese national said during a post-arrest interview that she arranged to pay 200,000 Chinese yuan (equal to about $29,000) to be smuggled into the U.S., where she planned on living and working.

$50,000 smuggling fee … Customs and Border Protection allegedly found two people, one from Mexico and one from China, in the trunk of a car at the San Ysidro port of entry. The Chinese national said he had agreed to pay $50,000 if successfully smuggled to Los Angeles, where he planned on living and working, according to an affidavit.

1,000 pounds of meth … A trucker allegedly tried to drive across the border at Otay Mesa in a Kenworth tractor with nearly 1,000 pounds of meth, according to an affidavit in a search warrant for two cell phones.

3,400 pounds of meth … Two days later, another trucker at Otay Mesa allegedly attempted to cross into the U.S. with about 3,400 pounds of meth in a Freightliner, according to an affidavit submitted with a search warrant for a cell phone. Street value can vary based on purity and local markets, but for reference, CBP pegged the retail price of this 3,400-pound meth seizure two years ago at over $48 million.

Alleged smuggling vessels stopped near San Clemente Island … CBP Marine Interdiction stopped a vessel about 20 nautical miles away from San Clemente Island, according to an affidavit. The 13 people aboard were allegedly trying to enter the U.S. illegally. Three of the passengers said they had agreed to pay $15,000 to $16,000 in smuggling fees.

A couple weeks later … CBP stopped a vessel out in the ocean about 23 nautical miles southeast of San Clemente Island, according to a probable cause statement. All nine aboard were allegedly trying to enter the U.S. illegally, including three who said they agreed to pay smuggling fees ranging from $13,500 to $18,000 if successful.